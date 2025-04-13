Monday, April 14, 2025
Rainbow Lakes Fire Company Mourns the Loss of Former Chief Robert Bejarano

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Past Chief Robert "BJ" Bajarano

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company flag is at half-staff, and purple bunting is up in loving memory of past Chief Robert Bejarano. Two years ago, he was honored for 50 years of dedicated service and was a life member of the RLVFC (Parsippany Fire District Two).

Many know him as “Robert BJ Bajarano” in the Rainbow Lakes community, where he resided (next to the dam on Cabin Lake). He was active in the fire company and also in many community club events and projects for many years before moving to Waretown, NJ.

Our fire company sends its condolences to his family.

Arrangements and obituary information are available on the Kedz Funeral Home website in Toms River, NJ, at www.kedzfuneralhome.com

An informal memorial service will be held at our firehouse on Sunday, April 27th. 

