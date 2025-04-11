Friday, April 11, 2025
Local News

Woman’s Club of Parsippany Launches Donation Drive to Support NJ Veterans Medical Center

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills are collecting essential items and art supplies to support veterans receiving care at the NJ Veterans Medical Center. Donations can be dropped off April 13–26 at the Parsippany Senior Center or Parsippany Main Library.

PARSIPPANY — In a heartfelt effort to give back to those who have served our country, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills has announced a community-wide donation drive to benefit the New Jersey Veterans Medical Center. The collection will take place from April 13 through April 26, 2025, and aims to provide comfort and creativity to veterans through donations of essential toiletries and art supplies.

Residents can drop off donations at the following two locations:

  • Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Parsippany
  • Parsippany Main Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany

The Woman’s Club asks for new, unused items in two main categories. Toiletries such as body wash, deodorant, men’s razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and shampoo are in high demand. In addition, art supplies, including paints, paintbrushes, crayons, markers, adult coloring books, colored pencils, and canvas pads, will help provide therapeutic activities and creative outlets for veterans receiving care.

This donation drive is just one of many ongoing community service efforts by the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, whose mission is to improve the lives of others through volunteer service.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

