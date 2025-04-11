Woman’s Club of Parsippany Launches Donation Drive to Support NJ Veterans Medical Center

PARSIPPANY — In a heartfelt effort to give back to those who have served our country, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills has announced a community-wide donation drive to benefit the New Jersey Veterans Medical Center. The collection will take place from April 13 through April 26, 2025, and aims to provide comfort and creativity to veterans through donations of essential toiletries and art supplies.

Residents can drop off donations at the following two locations:

Parsippany Senior Center , 1130 Knoll Road, Parsippany

, 1130 Knoll Road, Parsippany Parsippany Main Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany

The Woman’s Club asks for new, unused items in two main categories. Toiletries such as body wash, deodorant, men’s razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and shampoo are in high demand. In addition, art supplies, including paints, paintbrushes, crayons, markers, adult coloring books, colored pencils, and canvas pads, will help provide therapeutic activities and creative outlets for veterans receiving care.

This donation drive is just one of many ongoing community service efforts by the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, whose mission is to improve the lives of others through volunteer service.