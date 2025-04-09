Golfers Unite to Build Forever Homes for Adults with Special Needs

PARSIPPANY — Rose House, a nonprofit organization that creates forever homes for people with developmental disabilities throughout Morris County, is excited to announce its 9th annual “Day of Dreams” golf event.

This year’s outing will occur on Monday, July 14, at the Knoll Country Club West, 990 Greenbank Road, Boonton.

Funds from this event will support Rose House’s “Forever Home Project.” This capital campaign aims to develop a new affordable housing complex for adults with special needs. Once completed, it will provide safe housing for 12 individuals receiving around-the-clock care. The complex will be in Chester Township at the former Glenlora Nursing Home site.

“We’re thrilled to announce that this new development will be our seventh forever home and our first in the beautiful Chester Township,” said Rose House CEO Tom Mitchell. “By playing golf, our community can make a significant difference in the lives of those with special needs.”

The Day of Dreams event will feature a golf tournament with contests and prizes, a cocktail hour, a luncheon with a silent auction, and raffles. The silent auction will also be held virtually, allowing anyone to participate. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m., with the tournament starting at 8:00 a.m. The registration fee, which includes the luncheon, is $275 per golfer or $1,100 per foursome. The tournament is limited to 100 participants, and the registration deadline is July 7.

To register as a golfer, become a sponsor, or make a general donation, please visit Rose House’s official golf event by clicking here.

Please call (973) 984-0006, x121 or email [email protected] for more information about this event.

Rose House, a non-profit organization headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey, creates forever homes that make dreams come true for those with special needs throughout Morris County. It offers customized, self-directed programs to meet every need. The organization’s vision is a future inclusive community where everyone has a loving home. For more information, click here.