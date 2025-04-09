Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Hofstra Student From Parsippany Helps Beautify the Community During Annual Pride and Plant

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
0
1719
Approximately 230 Hofstra students went out in the community to help with gardening at neighboring homes as part of the University's annual Pride and Plant event

PARSIPPANY — Cloudy skies didn’t stop Hofstra University student Ashla Coe, a Mechanical Engineering major from Parsippany, from joining more than 230 classmates early Saturday morning to volunteer in the community. Together, they rolled up their sleeves to garden and assist with yard work at local homes as part of Hofstra’s Annual Pride and Plant event. Ashla is a 2024 graduate of Roxbury High School.

The beautification initiative, which began in 2017, connects students with nearby homeowners who need help. It is organized by the Office of Commuting Student Services and Community Outreach, led by Anita Ellis.

Ellis noted that participation more than doubled in 2025, and the number of homes served grew from 49 in 2024 to 76 this year. Students came from a wide range of campus groups, including Greek life, Spirit Support, academic organizations, and Hofstra athletics.

“Events like this make me love what I do at Hofstra even more,” Ellis said. “My heart is full, and I’m so proud of this record number of students who came out early to give back to the community.”

In addition to helping individual homeowners, students also worked on the garden at the John J. Byrne Community Center in Uniondale.

Homeowner Lashay Ferguson expressed her appreciation. “It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of,” she said.

Pride and Plant supports the Hofstra 100 strategic plan, advancing the University’s mission of community engagement—strengthening the region and ensuring all neighborhoods are served and empowered.

With small classes, dedicated faculty, and a beautiful campus just a short distance from New York City, Hofstra University offers students an environment where learning, innovation, and meaningful service go hand in hand.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
