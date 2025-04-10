Parsippany Police to Host “Coffee With a Cop” at Unity Bank on April 22

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department invites the community to come together for coffee and conversation during their upcoming “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event will occur on Tuesday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Unity Bank, 66 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha.

“Coffee With a Cop” offers residents a unique opportunity to meet and connect with the officers who serve their neighborhoods. There’s no agenda or speeches—just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, or say hello in a relaxed, informal setting.

The event aims to foster open communication between law enforcement and the public, strengthening community partnerships and enhancing public safety.

Free coffee will be provided for all attendees. Everyone is welcome to stop by and join in the conversation.

For more information, contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Community Relations Unit.