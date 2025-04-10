Thursday, April 10, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police to Host “Coffee With a Cop” at Unity Bank on...
Local News

Parsippany Police to Host “Coffee With a Cop” at Unity Bank on April 22

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
565
Remo D'Alessandro, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Community Relations Officer at a recent "Coffee with a cop"

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department invites the community to come together for coffee and conversation during their upcoming “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event will occur on Tuesday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Unity Bank, 66 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha.

“Coffee With a Cop” offers residents a unique opportunity to meet and connect with the officers who serve their neighborhoods. There’s no agenda or speeches—just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, or say hello in a relaxed, informal setting.

The event aims to foster open communication between law enforcement and the public, strengthening community partnerships and enhancing public safety.

Free coffee will be provided for all attendees. Everyone is welcome to stop by and join in the conversation.

For more information, contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Community Relations Unit.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Golfers Unite to Build Forever Homes for Adults with Special Needs
Next article
Parsippany Senior Center to Host Medicare Overview Seminar
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »