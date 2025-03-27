Fintech Powerhouse Acrisure Chooses The Arbors for Strategic Office Consolidation

PARSIPPANY – Acrisure, a prominent fintech insurance company, is consolidating several New Jersey offices at Onyx Equities’ The Arbors @ Parsippany campus. The company has signed a significant lease for 43,176 square feet at 3 Sylvan Way, marking a pivotal step in Acrisure’s ongoing expansion. Specializing in insurance, reinsurance, payroll, benefits, cybersecurity, and mortgage services, Acrisure boasts global revenues approaching $5 billion annually. The move to The Arbors reflects the company’s commitment to centralizing its operations in a modern and strategically located environment.

The 60-acre Arbors Campus has experienced a steady influx of new tenants, partly thanks to Onyx Equities’ investment in upgraded common spaces and amenities. The campus offers unparalleled connectivity, shuttle services to NJ Transit’s Morris Rail Station, and direct access to major interstate highways, making it an attractive business destination.

“Acrisure takes great pride in being a global fintech leader and being seen as trusted advisors to our clients”, said Michael Iannaconi, Acrisure Senior Vice President, East Division. “Our 800 professionals across New Jersey — comprised of experienced fintech and insurance experts — bring exceptional depth, talent, and industry expertise to serve our diverse client base with global solutions across insurance, reinsurance, payroll, benefits, cybersecurity, and mortgage services. This move reinforces our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the industry, allowing us to grow and expand our strategic campus at The Arbors @ Parsippany, providing an excellent environment for our employees and clients.”

Acrisure, a global leader in insurance solutions, was founded in 2005 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company integrates high-level human support with advanced technology and artificial intelligence to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions for personal and business needs, employing over 21,000 people worldwide. Recently, Acrisure has expanded its core business offerings and made headlines in the public sphere, notably by sponsoring Acrisure Stadium, the home field of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, formerly known as Heinz Field.

“We are thrilled to welcome Acrisure to The Arbors @ Parsippany. Their presence enriches our campus community and reflects a growing trend among companies to centralize in modern, amenity-rich locations that offer convenient access,” said Jonathan Schultz, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Onyx Equities. “The office culture we’ve cultivated at The Arbors, along with our other properties, has driven increased demand from exceptional companies like Acrisure, who seek an engaging campus atmosphere that fosters collaboration and creativity.”

The Arbors offers a prime location complemented by outstanding onsite lifestyle amenities, including a state-of-the-art 5,200 square foot fitness center, three inviting cafes, well-equipped conference facilities, multiple social lounges, outdoor dining areas, and recreational spaces designed for relaxation and entertainment. Surrounding the campus is abundant green space, featuring 1.5 miles of scenic walking, biking, and hiking paths, along with regular event programming that enhances the work-life balance for all tenants.

Additional companies that have recently signed leases at The Arbors @ Parsippany include:

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, leasing 43,101 square feet at 5 Sylvan

Einhorn, Barbarito, Frost, Botwinick, Nunn & Musmanno, PC, leasing 26,693 square feet

RR Donnelley & Sons leasing 1,739 square feet

Tiger Advisory leasing 3,426 square feet

Resources Connection leasing 3,057 square feet

Tronex, leasing 7,400 square feet for its new headquarters at 5 Sylvan

GYL Financial, relocating from a nearby building to occupy 6,050 square feet at 4 Campus

Cablevision Lightpath, securing 6,000 square feet at 5 Sylvan

Liberty Mutual, moving into 2,000 square feet at 4 Campus

Wealth Enhancement leasing, 4,885 square feet

Beyond the onsite amenity enhancements, extensive renovations throughout The Arbors’ campus feature newly designed entries and lobbies, striking multi-story granite and glass atriums, and upgraded roofs and rooftop HVAC systems. These substantial improvements have revitalized the community, cultivating an environment of connectivity and engagement enhanced by various community events, spaces, and services.

Conveniently located at the crossroads of major roadways, including Interstate 80, 280, 287, U.S. Routes 46 and 202, and New Jersey Routes 10 and 53, The Arbors @ Parsippany offers unparalleled accessibility. The campus is just a five-minute drive from the Morris Plains NJ TRANSIT Station, complemented by a convenient shuttle service available Monday through Friday. Additionally, world-class dining, shopping, and hotels are just moments away.

