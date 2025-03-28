Lakeland Hills Family YMCA and Saint Clare’s Hospital Launch “Oh Baby!” Program to Welcome New Parents

MORRIS COUNTY — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA and Saint Clare’s Hospital proudly announce a new community partnership that supports local families. Beginning in April, all new parents at Saint Clare’s Hospital will receive a special welcome gift as part of a new initiative called Oh Baby!

This marks the first of many collaborations between the two organizations, rooted in a shared commitment to improving community well-being and fostering connection among families. The Oh Baby! The program welcomes families beginning their parenting journey, reflecting the YMCA’s mission to nurture a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

“We are thrilled to partner with Saint Clare’s Hospital on this meaningful initiative,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of Lakeland Hills Family YMCA. “The Oh Baby! Program is just the beginning of how we work together to support families from day one, providing them with essentials and a connection to a caring community.”

The welcome gift includes helpful resources for new parents and information about YMCA programs and support systems designed to meet families where they are. This initiative is part of Y’s broader vision to strengthen communities and ensure everyone has access to opportunities to thrive.

As a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities for over 175 years, the YMCA continues to expand inclusive, accessible, and equity-driven efforts. The Oh Baby! program is a local expression of that mission—one that celebrates new life and welcomes every family with care.