Tragedy Strikes Parsippany Family: Local Woman Critically Injured in Unthinkable Accident

PARSIPPANY — What began as a quick walk to the store for a Parsippany mother turned into a life-altering tragedy on Monday, March 24, leaving a local family devastated and pleading for community support.

When the unthinkable happened, Jessica Cruz, a beloved wife and mother of two, walked from her home to a nearby business to pick up drinks for her family’s dinner. Without warning, she was struck by a vehicle that suddenly accelerated in reverse—jumping the curb, crossing the sidewalk, and crashing into the outdoor patio area of a local business.

According to witnesses, the driver had mistakenly left the vehicle in reverse after backing out of a parking spot. The car continued to accelerate backward, ultimately striking Jessica and pinning her against the building. She was pushed several feet before the impact left her trapped and critically injured. (Click here to read the story)

Jessica sustained a severely injured right arm and numerous other injuries. She now faces a long road to recovery, one that will include multiple surgeries, intense medical treatments, and round-the-clock care. She and her husband, Julio, are both unable to work as they focus on her recovery and the wellbeing of their two children, Matthew and Candida.

The family is now facing not only emotional trauma but also mounting financial stress. Medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and day-to-day expenses are beginning to pile up, adding to their already heavy burden.

Jessica’s family has launched a heartfelt plea to the community for support—whether through donations, spreading the word, or simply keeping Jessica and her family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Your generosity, no matter the size, will help ease the weight of this tragedy and bring hope to a family in desperate need,” her sibling shared. “Please consider helping Jessica, Julio, and their children as they fight through this difficult and uncertain time.”

For those wishing to contribute or learn more, click here.