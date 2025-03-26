Wednesday, March 26, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Chaos, Comedy, and a Quick Exit: A Night...
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Chaos, Comedy, and a Quick Exit: A Night of Shenanigans at the Parsippany Council Meeting

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
302

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Well, well, well. What a night at the Parsippany Town Council meeting. Not even the Marx Brothers could have topped the inanity and shenanigans foisted on Parsippany residents by Council members Mr. Carifi, Mr. Neglia, and Mr. McGrath. The three of them got their arguments and rationale for a censure of Councilman Musella so twisted that even they finally realized that they had boxed themselves into a corner that they could neither explain nor justify. To his credit, Councilman McGrath offered up an escape hatch through which Mr. Carifi and Mr. Neglia happily retreated. Speaking of exits, Mayor Barberio, realizing that his latest political ploy was up, left the meeting stage before the Council vote, again displaying his propensity for running away when the going gets tough.    

To be sure, Mr. Musellla and the residents of Parsippany were the winners last evening. Hopefully, the issues facing Parsippany, including out-of-control development, skyrocketing taxes, and public safety, can become the focus of a public debate between Mr. Musella and the now-chastened Mayor Barberio. If and when Mr. Barberio agrees to the debate, be sure to bring your popcorn because it will be another show well worth watching.

Bob Crawford
Montville

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Hop on Over to Meet the Easter Bunny!
Next article
Parsippany Hills High School Student Art Exhibit Opening Reception Set for April 4
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »