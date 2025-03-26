Letter to the Editor: Chaos, Comedy, and a Quick Exit: A Night of Shenanigans at the Parsippany Council Meeting

Dear Editor:

Well, well, well. What a night at the Parsippany Town Council meeting. Not even the Marx Brothers could have topped the inanity and shenanigans foisted on Parsippany residents by Council members Mr. Carifi, Mr. Neglia, and Mr. McGrath. The three of them got their arguments and rationale for a censure of Councilman Musella so twisted that even they finally realized that they had boxed themselves into a corner that they could neither explain nor justify. To his credit, Councilman McGrath offered up an escape hatch through which Mr. Carifi and Mr. Neglia happily retreated. Speaking of exits, Mayor Barberio, realizing that his latest political ploy was up, left the meeting stage before the Council vote, again displaying his propensity for running away when the going gets tough.

To be sure, Mr. Musellla and the residents of Parsippany were the winners last evening. Hopefully, the issues facing Parsippany, including out-of-control development, skyrocketing taxes, and public safety, can become the focus of a public debate between Mr. Musella and the now-chastened Mayor Barberio. If and when Mr. Barberio agrees to the debate, be sure to bring your popcorn because it will be another show well worth watching.

Bob Crawford

Montville