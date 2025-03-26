Hop on Over to Meet the Easter Bunny!

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recreation Department invites you to Visit with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Children will have the chance to meet and greet the Easter Bunny, and parents are welcome to take pictures to capture the moment.

Each child will receive candy, so don’t forget to bring a basket or bag to hold your treats.

For more information, contact the Parsippany Recreation Department at (973) 263-7257 or email Recreation@parsippany.net. For details, visit www.parsippany.net.