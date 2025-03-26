Wednesday, March 26, 2025
HomeLocal NewsHop on Over to Meet the Easter Bunny!
Local News

Hop on Over to Meet the Easter Bunny!

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
184
Parsippany resident Carol Fedo visiting the Easter Bunny last year

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recreation Department invites you to Visit with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Children will have the chance to meet and greet the Easter Bunny, and parents are welcome to take pictures to capture the moment.

Each child will receive candy, so don’t forget to bring a basket or bag to hold your treats.

For more information, contact the Parsippany Recreation Department at (973) 263-7257 or email Recreation@parsippany.net. For details, visit www.parsippany.net.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Council Votes Down Barberio’s Musella Censure Amid Fierce Backlash From Residents
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Chaos, Comedy, and a Quick Exit: A Night of Shenanigans at the Parsippany Council Meeting
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »