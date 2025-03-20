Thursday, March 20, 2025
Message from Assemblywoman Aura Dunn on Route 80 Sinkhole

Testing and Continued Work
Additional testing on the westbound side is now underway in light of the new sinkhole. NJDOT crews have halted non-essential roadwork across the state to focus all resources on this critical repair. In addition, the DOT Commissioner has been in touch with federal and neighboring state DOTs to collaborate on traffic flow management and resource sharing.

Changes to the Crossover Plan
The planned crossover to temporarily shift eastbound traffic onto the westbound side to alleviate congestion is now on hold as the DOT completes testing and assessment on the westbound lanes. Once testing is completed, the crossover plan will be reconsidered.

What You Need to Know
In the meantime, NJDOT continues to coordinate with local officials to ensure that alternate routes for detours are as effective as possible, and I am in direct contact with mayors to address community-specific needs. Detour routes and updates are being provided through digital notices, including alerts to truck drivers about closures.

I am also exploring urgent legislative solutions to ensure that local businesses and municipalities impacted by these extended closures have access to necessary resources, including potential financial assistance to help mitigate the effects of this prolonged disruption.

Thank You for Your Patience
I deeply appreciate your patience and understanding as this critical repair work continues. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation closely, and my office is available to help with any questions or concerns.

Please stay safe and plan for travel. For real-time updates, visit 511nj.org.

