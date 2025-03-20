Thursday, March 20, 2025
Business NewsLocal News

Parsippany Council to Vote on Redevelopment Plan for 169 Lackawanna Ave. on March 25

Officially Declaring the Property as an "Area in Need of Redevelopment

PARSIPPANY—The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will vote on a major redevelopment initiative for 169 Lackawanna Avenue during its meeting on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The proposed redevelopment plan, prepared by ARH Associates and finalized on January 24, 2025, was initially recommended by the Planning Board in a resolution dated November 18, 2024. The Township Council accepted the recommendation on December 17, 2024, through Resolution No. 2024-208, officially declaring the property as an “area in need of redevelopment” for non-condemnation purposes under New Jersey’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law (LRHL).

If approved, the “Redevelopment Plan – 169 Lackawanna Ave. Redevelopment Area” will supersede the current zoning for the site and be enacted as an amendment to the Township’s Zoning Map. The plan will also undergo a Consistency Hearing with the Planning Board, ensuring its alignment with Parsippany’s Master Plan and long-term development strategy.

This redevelopment effort is part of the Township’s ongoing commitment to revitalizing key areas and supporting economic growth while maintaining community-focused planning principles. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the March 25 meeting to learn more about the potential impact of this redevelopment project.

The property is a 256,000-square-foot, Class A office building constructed in 2001. With a LoopNet 4-star rating, the three-story structure offers 10-foot unfinished ceiling heights and typical floor sizes of 85,333 square feet. The site includes 900 surface parking spaces and covered parking options.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
