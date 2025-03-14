Rhythm 4 Sewa 2025 – A Grand Celebration of Culture, Community, and Charity

PARSIPPANY — For the second year, the Sewa North Jersey chapter successfully hosted Rhythm 4 Sewa, bringing together over 400 guests for an evening filled with mesmerizing cultural performances and philanthropy. The event entertained and served as a platform to raise awareness about Sewa International’s impactful initiatives, particularly their flagship program – Sponsor A Child.



The evening was graced by distinguished chief guests, including Sudha Paraman, Co-founder of Trinity Realty Investments, a leading real estate investment firm from Parsippany; Mark Barash, IT Executive from Mondelez Corporation; Justin Musella, Councilman from Parsippany; and Ashwani Garg, Vice President of Sewa International.



The event began with the traditional Jyothi Prajwalan (lamp lighting) ceremony, led by all the chief guests, symbolizing the spirit of enlightenment and service. Chandra Mulinti, the Sewa North Jersey chapter coordinator and Montville resident, delivered the welcome speech. Murugan Vadivel from Trinity Realty Investments delivered the chief guest address, setting the stage for an evening of celebration and impact.



The audience was treated to a vibrant showcase of dance performances by five renowned New Jersey dance schools: Rudra Dance Academy, SriArts, Shivjoyti Dance Academy, Matra – The Beat, and Nrityavidhya Dance School. Their energetic and colorful performances captivated the audience, celebrating the richness of Indian culture while reinforcing the importance of community engagement.



Beyond the entertainment, the true success of the night lay in the overwhelming support for Sponsor A Child, Sewa International’s initiative to transform the lives of underprivileged children. Many attendees were deeply moved by the cause and came forward to contribute, making a tangible impact in ensuring education and support for those in need. To recognize their dedication, Mark Barash and Sudha Paraman facilitated the dance schools, appreciating their role in making the evening a grand success.



The event concluded with a delightful dinner catered by Tandoori Flames, allowing guests to enjoy a delicious meal while engaging in meaningful conversations. With Rhythm 4 Sewa now in its second year, the Sewa North Jersey chapter has firmly established it as an annual tradition, bringing together the community through culture, service, and philanthropy. This event’s overwhelming response and success reaffirm the growing support for Sewa International’s mission, setting the stage for even greater impact in the future.



For more information about Sewa International and how you can support the Sponsor A Child initiative, click here.

