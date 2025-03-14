Saturday, March 15, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Our Voice Matters: Attend the 3/18/25 Council Meeting Censure of Justin Musella is WRONG

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I am writing to urge my fellow residents to attend Tuesday’s March 18th meeting at 7:00 p.m. at town hall to speak against the censure that the Town Council is considering enacting.  

The incident (attempting to get out of a traffic ticket for speeding) took place almost two (2) years ago and was long forgotten until Musella’s opponent dug it up. The officer found that a warning was justified. From all indications, Mayor Barberio and his re-election team are looking to push Councilman Musella out of the GOP primary by revising what actually occurred.

Many important issues face Parsippany – and that’s what this election should be based on (not personal political attacks):

  • Public Safety
  • Education
  • Economic Development
  • Town Services (water/sewer/building/zoning/sanitation/etc)

I have been a resident of Parsippany for 57 years and have had pride in the town I call home.  I am highly disappointed that Parsippany would participate in a smear campaign, rather than a battle of how to support Parsippany residents and their issues.  Justin Musella has proven time and time again that he is here for the residents of Parsippany! 

You have an opportunity this Tuesday to make a difference. You can let the Mayor and Council know that this town’s leadership is not to be won using false accusations. I encourage you to prepare a brief statement expressing your thoughts on the tactics being used in this election. Your support will let the current administration know that the residents of Parsippany will not tolerate such behavior.

Sincerely,
Karin Kruse
Long-term Parsippany Resident

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
