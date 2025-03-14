Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving to Help Grant Wishes for Children with Critical Illnesses

PARSIPPANY — Make-A-Wish New Jersey has joined forces with more than 130 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in New Jersey, including one in Parsippany, for the 15th Annual “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. In March, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order.

The Month of Giving campaign culminates in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 26, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants donate 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

This is the 6th year of the sub shop’s partnership with Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Since the partnership began, Jersey Mike’s Subs has raised over $2.1 million for Make-A-Wish New Jersey, helping to grant over 250 wishes to children with critical illnesses in local communities throughout the state.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $25 million to help charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Jersey Mike’s is located at 317 Smith Road in Parsippany and operates several additional locations in nearby towns, such as Whippany, Boonton and Morristown.



For more information and a list of locations click here.