Saturday, March 15, 2025
HomeLocal NewsJersey Mike's Month of Giving to Help Grant Wishes for Children with...
Local News

Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving to Help Grant Wishes for Children with Critical Illnesses

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
346
The Parsippany Jersey Mike’s Subs at 317 Smith Road is participating in the 15th Annual “Month of Giving” campaign, supporting Make-A-Wish New Jersey. On March 26, 100% of sales will be donated to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Make-A-Wish New Jersey has joined forces with more than 130 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in New Jersey, including one in Parsippany, for the 15th Annual “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. In March, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order.

The Month of Giving campaign culminates in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 26, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants donate 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

This is the 6th year of the sub shop’s partnership with Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Since the partnership began, Jersey Mike’s Subs has raised over $2.1 million for Make-A-Wish New Jersey, helping to grant over 250 wishes to children with critical illnesses in local communities throughout the state.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $25 million to help charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Jersey Mike’s is located at 317 Smith Road in Parsippany and operates several additional locations in nearby towns, such as Whippany, Boonton and Morristown.

For more information and a list of locations click here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Lawfare Has Come to Parsippany
Next article
Rhythm 4 Sewa 2025 – A Grand Celebration of Culture, Community, and Charity
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »