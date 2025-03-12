Parsippany’s Luke Ladas Named to Dean’s List with Distinction at Grove City College

PARSIPPANY – Hard work and dedication pay off for Parsippany’s Luke Ladas, who was recently named to the Dean’s List with Distinction at Grove City College for the fall 2024 semester.

A 2024 Parsippany Hills High School graduate, Luke is a freshman majoring in Computer Engineering at Grove City. His academic achievement places him among the college’s top students, earning Dean’s List with Distinction honors, which requires a GPA between 3.60 and 3.84.

Luke, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Ladas (Jennifer), is no stranger to excelling both in the classroom and on the field.

While at Parsippany Hills High School, Luke made a name for himself as a standout player on the Boys Soccer team. In his senior year, he led the team with 15 goals and 4 assists, totaling 34 points—a performance that earned him First Team All-County and All-Conference honors and a place on the All-Academic Team.

One of his most memorable moments came on September 26, 2023, when he scored the decisive goal in a thrilling 1-0 victory over West Morris. The goal secured an important win for the Vikings and showcased his leadership on the field.

As he embarks on his college journey at Grove City, Luke is proving that his commitment to excellence extends beyond the soccer field. Grove City College, known for its rigorous academics, conservative values, and Christ-centered education, has long been recognized as one of the nation’s top institutions. Established in 1876, the college fosters a strong foundation for student success, and Luke is already making his mark.

With a bright future ahead, both academically and personally, Luke’s journey is just beginning.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, April 2025. Click here to view the magazine.