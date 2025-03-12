Thursday, March 13, 2025
Parsippany’s Luke Ladas Named to Dean’s List with Distinction at Grove City College

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany’s Luke Ladas is making waves both on and off the field! A 2024 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and standout Boys Soccer player, Luke is now excelling academically as a Computer Engineering major at Grove City College, earning Dean’s List with Distinction honors for the fall 2024 semester

PARSIPPANY – Hard work and dedication pay off for Parsippany’s Luke Ladas, who was recently named to the Dean’s List with Distinction at Grove City College for the fall 2024 semester.

A 2024 Parsippany Hills High School graduate, Luke is a freshman majoring in Computer Engineering at Grove City. His academic achievement places him among the college’s top students, earning Dean’s List with Distinction honors, which requires a GPA between 3.60 and 3.84.

Luke, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Ladas (Jennifer), is no stranger to excelling both in the classroom and on the field.

While at Parsippany Hills High School, Luke made a name for himself as a standout player on the Boys Soccer team. In his senior year, he led the team with 15 goals and 4 assists, totaling 34 points—a performance that earned him First Team All-County and All-Conference honors and a place on the All-Academic Team.

One of his most memorable moments came on September 26, 2023, when he scored the decisive goal in a thrilling 1-0 victory over West Morris. The goal secured an important win for the Vikings and showcased his leadership on the field.

As he embarks on his college journey at Grove City, Luke is proving that his commitment to excellence extends beyond the soccer field. Grove City College, known for its rigorous academics, conservative values, and Christ-centered education, has long been recognized as one of the nation’s top institutions. Established in 1876, the college fosters a strong foundation for student success, and Luke is already making his mark.

With a bright future ahead, both academically and personally, Luke’s journey is just beginning.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Grove City College (gcc.edu) is a highly distinctive, nationally ranked comprehensive Christian liberal arts college that equips students to pursue their unique calling through a Christ-centered, academically excellent, affordable learning and living experience. The College is grounded in permanent ideas and conservative values, committed to the foundations of free society, and develops leaders of the highest proficiency, purpose, and principles to advance the common good.

Established in 1876, the College pioneered independent private education and accepts no federal funds. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in more than 70 majors on a picturesque 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Grove City College is routinely ranked as one of the country’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, and others based on academic quality and superior outcomes.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, April 2025. Click here to view the magazine.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
