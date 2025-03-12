Thursday, March 13, 2025
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections is Hiring

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Correctional Facility

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon is accepting resumes for county correctional police officers within the Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections.

Qualified men and women interested in launching careers in New Jersey’s criminal justice system are encouraged to apply.

The American Correctional Association and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care accredit the Morris County Correctional Facility. It is one of only two jails in New Jersey and one of 145 county jails nationwide to hold that distinction.

Positions are open to Civil Service, New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC), and Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC) transfers. The role offers a competitive starting salary and comprehensive benefits, including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, along with paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays.

Requirements:

  • Must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application.
  • Must have a clean criminal background.
  • Must have a clean driving record.
  • Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Qualified applicants will be enrolled into a Police Training Commission Certified Corrections Academy and must pass a state-mandated physical conditioning assessment before academy enrollment, which includes the following standards:

  • Vertical jump: 12.5 inches
  • Sit-ups: 22 in one minute
  • 300-meter run: 84 seconds or less
  • Push-ups: 19 in one minute
  • 1.5-mile run: 19 minutes or less

Interested applicants should submit resumes to Morris County Sheriff’s Office Warden Christopher Klein at cklein@co.morris.nj.us.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
