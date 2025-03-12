Seasonal Fishing in New Jersey: What to Catch and When

New Jersey provides anglers with various fishing opportunities throughout the year to create a stimulating experience for recreational fishers and passionate fishermen. Hackensack River fishing is especially popular due to the river’s unique mix of fresh and saltwater species, making it a prime location for year-round angling. Throughout the entire year, you can try ice fishing, surf fishing, and wild striped bass hunting in New Jersey because its water bodies allow endless angling opportunities.

This article presents a useful guide that outlines the different fish species you can target while fishing in New Jersey throughout each month of the year.

Monthly Breakdown of Fishing Seasons

January: Ice Fishing and Coldwater Catches

During New Jersey’s winters, one can find ice fishing opportunities in northern lakes and reservoirs.

Extended areas of ice rarely develop in the Hackensack River, even though local lakes become ideal locations for anglers targeting Coldwater species.

Target Species: The fishing target species for this location include Chain pickerel, yellow perch, crappie, and northern pike.

February: The Last of the Ice Fishing Season

The northern areas of New Jersey welcome the increasing popularity of ice fishing during the ongoing winter months. The last week brings anglers who want to catch fish in the areas where ice has pulled back from the shore.

Target Species The fishery targets Pickerel together with perch and walleye under ice and early-season striped bass fishing in open waters.

March: The Start of Freshwater Fishing

The transition from winter to spring occurs in March, which brings eager anticipation from anglers for the start of trout season.

Striped bass return to fish in the Atlantic coast and Hackensack River waters when water temperature rises.

Target Species: Largemouth bass and valley and early-season striped bass make up the target species for this period.

April: Trout Season Kicks Off

Fishermen rate April as a peak time because New Jersey’s river ecosystems and stream environments receive heavy trout stocking during this period. Striped bass numbers have increased significantly for saltwater fishermen this month.

Target Species: The target species during April include Rainbow trout, brown trout, brook trout, and both striped bass and blackfish (tautog).

May: Peak Spring Fishing

Tuna and marlin become dominant fish targets during summer months, making offshore fishing the most advantageous fishing period. Sea bass and bluefish, along with fluke, catch the most attention from fishers who stay near the coast.

Target Species: The offshore fishing target species include bluefin tuna, marlin, mahi-mahi, fluke and bluefish, in addition to sea bass.

June to August: Summer Fishing Excitement

During the summer months, offshore fishing reaches its peak because people primarily chase down tuna and marlin species. Sea bass, as well as bluefish and fluke, are the most sought-after species near the coastline.

Target Species: The fish species targeted during this season include marlin, bluefin tuna, mahi-mahi, fluke, sea bass, and bluefish.

September: Transition to Fall Fishing

The fishing areas change with the decline of summer months. The arrival of cooler water temperatures brings striped bass back while fishing inside the ocean, which remains effective for anglers.

Target Species: The target species in this period include striped bass along with false albacore and sea bass, as well as porgies.

October to December: Fall and Winter Fishing

A fall season striped bass catch attracts the greatest enthusiasm from New Jersey’s fishing community. Cod, along with bluefish, become the predominant offshore species as winter arrives.

Target Species: Anglers can target striped bass as well as tautog and cod species alongside bluefish in their fishing expeditions.

Conclusion

The fishing experiences across the entire New Jersey span twelve months to attract anglers of every skill range.

The fishing season transitions from ice fishing in January through stripers in April until summer. Tuna targets from offshore waters offer distinct skill requirements and fish species rewards.

Numerous striped bass and estuarine species and year-round fishing opportunities exist within Hackensack River because it represents a prime fishing location near residential areas.