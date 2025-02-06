Area Students Honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month

MORRIS COUNTY – Students from Parsippany, Morristown, Rockaway, Roxbury, Randolph, Kinnelon, and Boonton were honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Vocalists — at the Friday, January 31 performance by Blind Boys of Alabama.

Students were nominated by their teachers based on their commitment to and excellence in the performing arts.

The Theatre will honor a group of students every month throughout the season and invites area teachers to nominate students for this honor.

The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc. supports the 2024-2025 Music Student of the Month program.

About the Music Students of the Month

Haasini Vijayakanthan – Grade 7; Central Middle School; Nominated by Adam Aguanno: Haasini continues to be an outstanding and dedicated Central Middle School choral program member as a vocal leader and participant. As a 6th grader, she auditioned and successfully made and participated in the 2024 Northern NJ intermediate chorus, and she is currently preparing to audition again in this year’s chorus as well. She is a chief ancestor in this year’s production of Moana Jr., which features many vocal solo works. Outside of school in her music studies, she is a songwriter creating original work and accompanying herself on the piano while singing. Aside from her talent, I am nominating her for vocalist of the month because she continues to show humility and kindness in our music class as well as in working with others in our music community.

Abhishri Upadhyay – Grade 8; Brooklawn Middle School; Nominated by Danielle Hazel: Abhi is an excellent musician and talented singer and a pleasure to have in our choir. She has a great attitude and is always willing to help in any way possible. She is also an outstanding leader in the soprano section. I can always count on her to know her parts and sing out for other section members to hear. I can give her a different part to sing and play it once, and she will sing it correctly every time. In addition to coming to class prepared and excited to sing, she brings her enthusiasm to musical rehearsals. She has been an integral part of our musical for the past two years, and I cannot wait to see what she will bring to this year’s performance. I am very lucky to hear Abhi sing daily and am so grateful to have her in my choir.

Layna Arvanites – Grade 8; Frelinghuysen Middle School; Nominated by Gillian Erlenborn: Layna is a singer through and through. She sings in the 8th-grade choir and the Select Choir at FMS, as well as with the school’s Jazz Band. She participates in several yearly musicals, including at FMS, MPAC, and several summer programs. Layna is an expert at adapting her style and technique for the various genres that she performs and does so with a wildly mature and controlled instrument far beyond her years. She is a hard worker and a positive role model. It has been an honor to watch Layna grow over her three years at FMS, and I can’t wait to see what is to come for her!

Mila DaRocha – Grade 6; Rockaway Valley School; Nominated by Sara Bartel: Mila is a talented vocal musician. She works hard to improve her voice and test herself to leave her comfort zone. She is always eager to learn more and improve as a vocalist and performer. She has been an active member of the school musical and is a current member of the Upper-Grade Chorus, where she had a solo in our Winter concert.

David Doherty – Grade 12; Roxbury High School; Nominated by Patrick Hachey: David Doherty has been a member of the Roxbury High School Vocal Music Department for the past 4 years. During that time, he has been a member of the Concert Choir, Chorale, Classic Sounds Honors, Madrigals, Glee Club (Tenor-Bass Choir), Sensation & Revelation (2 jazz choirs), North Jersey Region Honors Choir, New Jersey All-State Mixed Choir, ACDA Eastern Region Honor Choir, and ACDA National Honor Choir. In addition, David has been taking private voice lessons and has been a member of the cast of the Spring Musical for 4 years. I have had the privilege of being David’s choral director and private voice instructor during high school. I have witnessed him move from a newly changed bass voice who had difficulty matching pitch to a basso profundo who now serves as the section leader for our entire department. David is currently auditing for universities to continue his vocal studies and pursue a career in music education. I can not think of a more deserving candidate for this recognition.

Misi Gellar – Grade 12; West Morris Mendham High School; Nominated by Patricia Danner: Misi is a truly exceptional musician, possessing a strong foundation in music theory, excellent aural skills, and a natural talent for performance. His calm, dedicated, and thoughtful approach to music and theatre embodies leadership. Misi has participated in all of the Mendham HS Choral ensembles (Concert Choir, Mendham Voices, Treble Makers, Men In Black) and honor choirs from Morris Area Honor Choir to All-State Mixed Choir. Misi has a uniquely low voice, actively cultivating resonance in his lower register and exploring vocal techniques like subharmonic singing. This vocal depth and independence enrich our choir’s repertoire, allowing us to tackle more challenging pieces. Misi has also graced our stage as a leading performer with the Mendham Players. His portrayals of the Baker in “Into the Woods” and Herr Ludwig in “Cabaret” showcased his insightful character understanding and thoughtful interpretations. Witnessing Misi’s transformation from simply “playing the lead” to truly confidently leading the cast has been so rewarding. Misi is an intelligent, respectful, and confident young man. His easygoing personality, coupled with his unwavering dedication to improvement, has made him a great leader in both choir and theatre.

Ella Loeffler – Grade 8; Randolph Middle School; Nominated by Ann Kelly: Ella Loeffler, an 8th grader at Randolph Middle School, is involved in numerous facets of the music department at school. As a vocalist, Ella has been a choir and honor choir member, Canzonetta, for all three years of middle school. In addition, she has been a member of the Morris Area Honor Choir for the past two years. She also plays the violin in the school’s string ensemble, has been a member of Con Brio, the honors orchestra, and played an active role in the school musicals during her time at RMS. She looks forward to playing Kate in Legally Blonde, the Musical, this February. In addition to her musical talents, Ella is an honors student and participates in her school’s leadership program, SIRI. She also participates in Girl Scouts and is a competitive swimmer and dancer. She studies tap, jazz, and ballet, and this year, she performed in Generations of Dance’s “Nutcracker for a Cause” to raise money for charity. She has earned numerous accolades for dance, including scholarships to conventions, being runner-up at Turn It Up Nationals for a production of Wicked, and placing in the top 5 at the World Dance Championships for tap.

Ava Joyce—Grade 7; John Hill School; Nominated by Yvonne Manca: Ava has been an asset to the music program at John Hill School. She has an outstanding voice and a great range. She is always punctual and has been a soloist for two years. She is a reliable student, and I am so happy to have her in the music program!

Tomas Ospina – Grade 12; Kinnelon High School; Nominated by Charles Linnell: Tomas has led the choral program at Kinnelon High School for the last four years. Currently serving as president of the choral program, he is co-student director of the contemporary a cappella choir. Tomas is a talented singer who has performed with the Morris Area Honor Choir. He is also a four-year member of the musical theatre program, last appearing as Donkey in Shrek the Musical. An excellent representative of Kinnelon High School’s choral music program, Tomas is recommended without reservation!

Persephone Wetcher – Grade 11; Morristown High School; Nominated by Christine Scott: Persephone has been a member of our choir program at Morristown High School for three years and has sung in both Treble Chorale and Mixed Chorale, our two advanced ensembles, for which membership is by audition. She has also previously been a member of our after-school Jazz Choir and Select Choirs. Persephone auditioned for and was selected to perform with the ACDA Jr. High All-State Choir as a freshman. Persephone is a 3-year member of the Morris Area Honor Choir and NJSMA Region I Choir, a 2-year member of the NJ All-State Choir, and – this year – was also selected to perform with the 2025 NAfME Eastern Division All-Eastern Choir.

