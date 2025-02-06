Rockaway Meadow School PTA Hosts ‘Great Gatsby’ Themed Tricky Tray Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY – Get ready for a night of glitz and glamour, and give as the Rockaway Meadow School PTA & the 5th Grade Committee present The Great Gatsby Tricky Tray! This exciting fundraising event will take place on Friday, March 21, at Knoll Country Club West, located at 990 Greenbank Road, Boonton. (GPS Address)

Attendees will enjoy a thrilling evening filled with fantastic prizes, raffles, and a four-course dinner while supporting the students of Rockaway Meadow School. The event promises a lively atmosphere reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties, where guests can try their luck on high-end baskets, cash prizes, and exclusive giveaways.

🎟 Admission & Ticket Options

Early Bird Admission: $60.00

$60.00 At the Door: $75.00

$75.00 Table of 10: $550.00

Each admission ticket includes a four-course dinner, one sheet of Tier 1 tickets, and one door prize ticket.

🎫 Golden Ticket Bundle – $65 (Save $10!)

Tier 1: 3 sheets

3 sheets Tier 2: 2 sheets

2 sheets Tier 3: 1 sheet

1 sheet 1 Door Prize Ticket

🎉 Exciting Games & Prizes

Guests can take part in a variety of raffles and games, including:

✔ 50/50 Raffle

✔ Wheel of Purses

✔ Lottery Board

✔ Cash Bar

Additional tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

📅 Event Schedule

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Calling Begins: 7:30 p.m.

📌 How to Get Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online at:

🔗 Click Here to Purchase Tickets

For additional information, contact Allison Mistskowski at allisonmistskowski@yahoo.com.

⚠️ Must be 18 or older to attend.

Don’t miss this spectacular evening of fun, food, and fundraising! Bring your friends, dress in your best Gatsby-inspired attire, and prepare for an unforgettable night while supporting a great cause.