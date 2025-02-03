Parsippany Man Involved in Wrong-Way Crash on I-80 That Leaves One Dead

MORRIS COUNTY — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning resulted in one fatality and another person seriously injured, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Charles Marchan.

The collision occurred at approximately 2:22 a.m. on I-80 westbound near milepost 36.2.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Mercedes SUV, driven by 45-year-old Victor Peters of Parsippany-Troy Hills, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck, driven by 31-year-old Destinn McKnight of East Stroudsburg, PA, was heading west when the two vehicles collided head-on.

McKnight sustained fatal injuries in the crash, while Peters was seriously injured, authorities reported.

The incident remains under investigation.