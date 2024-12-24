Rose House Celebrates Liquid Church’s Contributions to Special Needs Community

PARSIPPANY — A local nonprofit, Rose House, which provides permanent housing for adults with special needs, has awarded its prestigious Golden Rose Award to Liquid Church in Parsippany. Liquid Church, located at 299 Webro Road, supported Rose House as part of its 2024 Fall Outreach program. Their efforts included hosting Rose House’s anniversary celebration at their Morris County campus and volunteering to construct a wheelchair ramp and deck at a group home in Budd Lake.

“This award recognizes outstanding support and advocacy,” said Tom Mitchell, CEO of Rose House. “Liquid Church has demonstrated remarkable dedication to individuals with special needs.”

Beyond its partnership with Rose House, Liquid Church annually hosts the “Night to Shine” prom, providing an inclusive celebration for individuals with special needs. The church received the Golden Rose Award during its Christmas Outreach event on December 6, coinciding with a meal-packaging initiative for Zambia and other developing nations.

Rose House, headquartered in Parsippany, aims to create inclusive, loving homes for individuals with special needs. The organization currently operates six homes in Morris County, with plans for a seventh in Chester Township.