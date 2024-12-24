Tuesday, December 24, 2024
HomeLocal NewsRose House Celebrates Liquid Church’s Contributions to Special Needs Community
Local News

Rose House Celebrates Liquid Church’s Contributions to Special Needs Community

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
166
Rose House, a nonprofit dedicated to permanent housing for adults with special needs, has awarded Liquid Church

PARSIPPANY — A local nonprofit, Rose House, which provides permanent housing for adults with special needs, has awarded its prestigious Golden Rose Award to Liquid Church in Parsippany. Liquid Church, located at 299 Webro Road, supported Rose House as part of its 2024 Fall Outreach program. Their efforts included hosting Rose House’s anniversary celebration at their Morris County campus and volunteering to construct a wheelchair ramp and deck at a group home in Budd Lake.

“This award recognizes outstanding support and advocacy,” said Tom Mitchell, CEO of Rose House. “Liquid Church has demonstrated remarkable dedication to individuals with special needs.”

Beyond its partnership with Rose House, Liquid Church annually hosts the “Night to Shine” prom, providing an inclusive celebration for individuals with special needs. The church received the Golden Rose Award during its Christmas Outreach event on December 6, coinciding with a meal-packaging initiative for Zambia and other developing nations.

Rose House, headquartered in Parsippany, aims to create inclusive, loving homes for individuals with special needs. The organization currently operates six homes in Morris County, with plans for a seventh in Chester Township.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Business Administrator Cryan Delivers Fact-Based Update on Drone Reports
Next article
Property Manager at the Mountain Club Condominium Charged with Theft and Forgery
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »