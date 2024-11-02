Sherrill Launches Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Thank Yous for Veterans

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) is launching her fourth annual “Thanksgiving Thank Yous” program to collect notes of appreciation for local veterans. The cards will be distributed to veterans throughout the area to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

“As we spend time this holiday season remembering all we are grateful for, the Thanksgiving Thank You program is a wonderful opportunity to remind our veterans that our community appreciates their tremendous service and sacrifice,” said Rep. Sherrill. “I hope that all NJ-11 residents, especially students, will participate for another year of recognizing our veterans!”

Residents are invited to drop off or mail their cards and notes to Rep. Sherrill’s District Office in Livingston, starting Thursday, October 31, through Monday, November 18, 2024. Cards submitted in envelopes should not be sealed or closed unless mailed to the District Office. You can drop off cards Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 357 South Livingston Road, Suite 201, Livingston, NJ 07039.