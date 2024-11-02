Saturday, November 2, 2024
HomeLocal NewsSherrill Launches Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Thank Yous for Veterans
Local News

Sherrill Launches Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Thank Yous for Veterans

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
152
Mikie Sherrill

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) is launching her fourth annual “Thanksgiving Thank Yous” program to collect notes of appreciation for local veterans. The cards will be distributed to veterans throughout the area to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. 

“As we spend time this holiday season remembering all we are grateful for, the Thanksgiving Thank You program is a wonderful opportunity to remind our veterans that our community appreciates their tremendous service and sacrifice,” said Rep. Sherrill. “I hope that all NJ-11 residents, especially students, will participate for another year of recognizing our veterans!”

Residents are invited to drop off or mail their cards and notes to Rep. Sherrill’s District Office in Livingston, starting Thursday, October 31, through Monday, November 18, 2024. Cards submitted in envelopes should not be sealed or closed unless mailed to the District Office. You can drop off cards Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 357 South Livingston Road, Suite 201, Livingston, NJ 07039.

If you have any questions, please call the office at (973) 526-5668 or email melanie.holmes@mail.house.gov.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Thousands Rally at Parsippany’s 28th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event
Next article
Grants Available for Parks, Playgrounds, Trails, and Sports Facilities
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »