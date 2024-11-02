Grants Available for Parks, Playgrounds, Trails, and Sports Facilities

MORRIS COUNTY — The state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) is accepting applications from counties, municipalities, and school districts for Local Recreation Improvement Grant (LRIG) Program funding.

The Murphy Administration allocated $20 million in the Fiscal Year 2025 state budget to this competitive grant program, which is now in its fifth year supporting the improvement and repair of public recreation facilities including local parks, municipal recreation centers, and local stadiums.

LRIG funds will be awarded to successful grant applicants to help cover costs associated with updating community centers, playgrounds, pools, fields, walking or bicycle trails, rail trails, multi-sport courts, and recreational facilities; one-time personnel costs directly related to improvements; project development professional services costs; equipment costs including playground and recreation facilities equipment; and environmental remediation costs required to prepare recreation sites for use.

New Jersey counties, municipalities, and school districts are eligible to apply.

To qualify for LRIG funding, applicants must:

• Describe the intended use of grant funding for the improvement or repair of a specific local recreation site and identify any previously encountered obstacles to repair or improve the space.

• Demonstrate their capacity to complete the proposed project and provide project management and oversight for all activities and fiscal operations.

• List key personnel and/or consultants who will be managing the grant funds and proposed project.

• Provide a cost breakdown of the project.

• Submit a governing body resolution acknowledging and approving any grant application and the proposed plan or design for the recreation space or community facility for which funding is sought.\

A sample resolution can be found on the DLGS website by clicking here.

Certify that the property where improvements will be made is owned by the county, municipality, or school district.

Applications must be submitted through the DCA SAGE Portal by clicking here. They are due no later than 5 p.m. on January 31.

Program guidelines and detailed information about the FY 2025 LRIG Program are available by clicking here on the DCA website.

For more information about DCA, click here or follow the department on social media.