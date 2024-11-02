Saturday, November 2, 2024
HomeLocal NewsGrants Available for Parks, Playgrounds, Trails, and Sports Facilities
Local News

Grants Available for Parks, Playgrounds, Trails, and Sports Facilities

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
96
Murphy Administration Allocates $20 Million for Local Recreation Improvements Across NJ

MORRIS COUNTY — The state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) is accepting applications from counties, municipalities, and school districts for Local Recreation Improvement Grant (LRIG) Program funding.

The Murphy Administration allocated $20 million in the Fiscal Year 2025 state budget to this competitive grant program, which is now in its fifth year supporting the improvement and repair of public recreation facilities including local parks, municipal recreation centers, and local stadiums.

LRIG funds will be awarded to successful grant applicants to help cover costs associated with updating community centers, playgrounds, pools, fields, walking or bicycle trails, rail trails, multi-sport courts, and recreational facilities; one-time personnel costs directly related to improvements; project development professional services costs; equipment costs including playground and recreation facilities equipment; and environmental remediation costs required to prepare recreation sites for use.

New Jersey counties, municipalities, and school districts are eligible to apply.

To qualify for LRIG funding, applicants must:

• Describe the intended use of grant funding for the improvement or repair of a specific local recreation site and identify any previously encountered obstacles to repair or improve the space.
• Demonstrate their capacity to complete the proposed project and provide project management and oversight for all activities and fiscal operations.
• List key personnel and/or consultants who will be managing the grant funds and proposed project.
• Provide a cost breakdown of the project.
• Submit a governing body resolution acknowledging and approving any grant application and the proposed plan or design for the recreation space or community facility for which funding is sought.\

A sample resolution can be found on the DLGS website by clicking here.

Certify that the property where improvements will be made is owned by the county, municipality, or school district.

Applications must be submitted through the DCA SAGE Portal by clicking here. They are due no later than 5 p.m. on January 31.

Program guidelines and detailed information about the FY 2025 LRIG Program are available by clicking here on the DCA website.

 For more information about DCA, click here or follow the department on social media.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Sherrill Launches Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Thank Yous for Veterans
Next article
Aerotek Signs 18,000-Square-Foot Lease at Arbors Office Campus
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »