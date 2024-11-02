Thousands Rally at Parsippany’s 28th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event

PARSIPPANY — The 28th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Parsippany brought together over 6,000 walkers at the Century Office Campus to unite against breast cancer. Held at 4 Century Drive, this year’s event was a powerful demonstration of community support, raising an impressive $347,594. With participants from local teams, companies, schools, and individuals, each person played a role in advancing the goal to end breast cancer as we know it.

Making Strides is recognized as the nation’s largest and most impactful movement focused on ending breast cancer. Funds raised through events like these allow the American Cancer Society to fuel life-saving research, boost education and awareness about prevention, and provide essential support for patients and families facing breast cancer.

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type among women. Approximately 313,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, with an additional 56,500 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) expected to be diagnosed in women.

6,000+ Walkers Join Forces in Parsippany to End Breast Cancer

This year’s top team was Rising to the Challenge, which raised an outstanding $24,582, with the top individual participant, Joan Van Soest. Other key teams included The Fighting Champions ($22,540), Hanna’s Bananas Powered by Toyota ($13,014), and THE PINK STRIDERS ($11,024). Local organizations and companies also lent their support, with Atlantic Health Systems raising $17,292, Toyota Motor North America raising $13,014, and Siemens Healthineers raising $9,663. In addition, Parsippany-Troy Hills PBA Local 131 donated $2,500, underscoring the organization’s commitment to the community.

Students and staff from Morristown Beard School join together at Parsippany’s 28th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, contributing $8,822 with a team of 130 participants in support of the cause.

Local schools also rallied behind the cause, with Morristown Beard School raising $8,822 from its 130 participants.

Parsippany-based Gilead proudly served as a Tribute Garden Sponsor, supporting the meaningful space dedicated to honoring and remembering those affected by breast cancer at the Making Strides event.

This collective effort of the Parsippany community highlights the strength and solidarity that fuels the fight against breast cancer. Each step taken, dollar raised, and story shared reinforces the commitment to a world free from breast cancer, showing that Parsippany is a community that won’t stop until breast cancer is defeated.

Paul Miller Auto Group raised $1,710 at Parsippany’s 28th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, adding to the community’s efforts to fund research and support services in the fight against breast cancer.

The Randolph Rams Cheerleading team brought spirit and energy to Parsippany’s 28th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, joining thousands of participants in support of the fight against breast cancer. Their enthusiasm added to the event’s uplifting atmosphere and community unity.

Melissa Gargantiel proudly holds the $2,500 check from Parsippany-Troy Hills PBA Local 131, a generous contribution to Parsippany’s 28th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. This donation underscores the PBA’s commitment to supporting breast cancer research and patient care in the community.

Members of Parsippany-Troy Hills PBA Local 131 present a $2,500 check at Parsippany’s 28th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, showing their strong support for breast cancer research, education, and patient support in the local community.



Survivors and thrivers were celebrated at the event, with heartfelt gratitude extended to Zeta Tau Alpha, the incredible National Survivor Ambassador. At Making Strides events nationwide, Zeta Tau Alpha played a crucial role in honoring and celebrating thousands of survivors and thrivers in the Survivor Tents. Their unwavering support made a significant impact, and the organizers look forward to seeing everyone again next year.