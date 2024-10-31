Thursday, October 31, 2024
That 1 Painter Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Frank L. Cahill
Ribbon-Cutting Celebration: Jen Peel, Parsippany-Troy Hill Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Mayor James Barberio, Jeff Platkin, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and Jigar Shah gathered for the grand opening of That 1 Painter’s new location, marking the company’s official launch in Parsippany and the surrounding area.

PARSIPPANY – That 1 Painter celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, warmly welcoming residents to their new location. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development, Robert Peluso, President of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Nicolas Limanov, Board Member, Jigar Shah, Parsippany Economic Development Committee member, and Jen Peel of M & T Bank, also a Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce member, attended the event to mark the official launch of That 1 Painter in the Morris and Essex County area.

Frank Cahill shared his enthusiasm for the business, saying, “It’s always exciting to welcome a new business that brings energy, innovation, and commitment to our community. That 1 Painter is a wonderful addition, and we’re thrilled to see the impact they’ll have in Parsippany.”

Celebrating Local Business: Frank Cahill presents a plaque to Jeff Plotkin, owner of That 1 Painter, in front of their new location at 8 Campus Drive. That 1 Painter is excited to bring quality painting services to the Morris and Essex community.

Founded on values of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, That 1 Painter provides a wide range of painting services, specializing in residential, commercial, and specialty finishes tailored to each client’s needs. Their offerings include interior and exterior painting, along with unique specialty finishes to transform spaces.

Owner Jeff Plotkin expressed gratitude for the community’s warm welcome, stating, “We’re excited to bring our services to the area and look forward to helping residents and businesses transform their spaces.”

Guests enjoyed facility tours, live demonstrations of specialty techniques, and refreshments, celebrating the latest addition to Parsippany’s business community.

That 1 Painter is a proud member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on their services, visit That 1 Painter Essex’s website by clicking here or call (973) 577-5981.

A commemorative plaque and ceremonial scissors mark the grand opening of That 1 Painter, welcomed by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. The event celebrated the business’s commitment to quality service within the Parsippany community.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
