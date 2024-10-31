That 1 Painter Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY – That 1 Painter celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, warmly welcoming residents to their new location. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development, Robert Peluso, President of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Nicolas Limanov, Board Member, Jigar Shah, Parsippany Economic Development Committee member, and Jen Peel of M & T Bank, also a Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce member, attended the event to mark the official launch of That 1 Painter in the Morris and Essex County area.

Frank Cahill shared his enthusiasm for the business, saying, “It’s always exciting to welcome a new business that brings energy, innovation, and commitment to our community. That 1 Painter is a wonderful addition, and we’re thrilled to see the impact they’ll have in Parsippany.”

Celebrating Local Business: Frank Cahill presents a plaque to Jeff Plotkin, owner of That 1 Painter, in front of their new location at 8 Campus Drive. That 1 Painter is excited to bring quality painting services to the Morris and Essex community.

Founded on values of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, That 1 Painter provides a wide range of painting services, specializing in residential, commercial, and specialty finishes tailored to each client’s needs. Their offerings include interior and exterior painting, along with unique specialty finishes to transform spaces.

Owner Jeff Plotkin expressed gratitude for the community’s warm welcome, stating, “We’re excited to bring our services to the area and look forward to helping residents and businesses transform their spaces.”

Guests enjoyed facility tours, live demonstrations of specialty techniques, and refreshments, celebrating the latest addition to Parsippany’s business community.

That 1 Painter is a proud member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on their services, visit That 1 Painter Essex’s website by clicking here or call (973) 577-5981.