Applebee’s® Restaurants Donate Nearly $60,000 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

PARSIPPANY – Doherty Enterprises, Inc., a leading franchisee for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in New York City, Long Island, N.Y., and New Jersey, proudly presented a check for $59,173 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) for Childhood Cancer in a special ceremony held at the Applebee’s Grill + Bar in Parsippany.

The donations were raised during a summer fundraising campaign across Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations. The proceeds will support ALSF’s mission to fund pediatric cancer research and assist families affected by childhood cancer.

Representatives from Doherty Enterprises and ALSF gathered to commemorate the contribution, which reflects the dedication of Applebee’s Team Members, guests, and community supporters in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Since 2005, Applebee’s and its franchisees nationwide have raised over $17 million for ALSF, funding more than 340,000 hours of research aimed at finding cures for all children with cancer. During this year’s national fundraiser for ALSF, Applebee’s and its franchisees collectively raised more than $1.6M nationwide.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Alex’s Lemonade and are honored to support their important work,” said Kurt Pahlitzsch, Doherty’s Vice President of Operations. “Every child with cancer deserves to have better treatments and a cure. Our commitment to this cause is a reflection of our dedication to the greater community and helping those kids affected by this terrible disease.”

Founded by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who began her mission at just 4 years old, ALSF has grown into the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the United States, providing critical research funding and support for families impacted by childhood cancer.

