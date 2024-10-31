Thursday, October 31, 2024
HomeLocal NewsApplebee’s® Restaurants Donate Nearly $60,000 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Local News

Applebee’s® Restaurants Donate Nearly $60,000 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Summer Campaign Across New York and New Jersey Restaurant Locations Raises Vital Funds for Pediatric Cancer Research

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
206
Kevin Coughlin, Director of Operations, Applebees Liz Scott, Founder of Alex’s Lemonade Rachel Gaida, Area Director, Applebee’s

PARSIPPANY – Doherty Enterprises, Inc., a leading franchisee for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in New York City, Long Island, N.Y., and New Jersey, proudly presented a check for $59,173 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) for Childhood Cancer in a special ceremony held at the Applebee’s Grill + Bar in Parsippany.

The donations were raised during a summer fundraising campaign across Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations. The proceeds will support ALSF’s mission to fund pediatric cancer research and assist families affected by childhood cancer.

Representatives from Doherty Enterprises and ALSF gathered to commemorate the contribution, which reflects the dedication of Applebee’s Team Members, guests, and community supporters in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Since 2005, Applebee’s and its franchisees nationwide have raised over $17 million for ALSF, funding more than 340,000 hours of research aimed at finding cures for all children with cancer. During this year’s national fundraiser for ALSF, Applebee’s and its franchisees collectively raised more than $1.6M nationwide.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Alex’s Lemonade and are honored to support their important work,” said Kurt Pahlitzsch, Doherty’s Vice President of Operations. “Every child with cancer deserves to have better treatments and a cure. Our commitment to this cause is a reflection of our dedication to the greater community and helping those kids affected by this terrible disease.”

Founded by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who began her mission at just 4 years old, ALSF has grown into the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the United States, providing critical research funding and support for families impacted by childhood cancer.

For more information about Doherty Enterprises, their commitment to their communities, and current job openings, click here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
That 1 Painter Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Next article
Haim Braverman of Morris Plains Faces Charges for Threats Against Public Figure
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »