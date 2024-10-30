Michael dePierro Receives Gustav Stickley Award at Museum Reopening Celebrating Local Preservation

PARSIPPANY — Local dignitaries and community members gathered Saturday at Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms (SMCF) in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, celebrating its 35th anniversary and grand reopening since the pandemic and a damaging storm forced it to close in 2020.

The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, a nationally recognized historic site in Parsippany, served as the backdrop for a remarkable ceremony, combining the excitement of a ribbon-cutting event with a heartfelt tribute to Michael dePierro, a local legend whose 59 years of public service have left a lasting mark on the community.

The museum closed since the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, underwent extensive restoration after sustaining damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. The reopening also unveiled additional improvements, all part of the museum’s mission to preserve and interpret Gustav Stickley’s vision for Craftsman Farms.

The event was attended by local officials, members of the township’s Economic Development team, and community leaders, reflecting the broad impact of dePierro’s contributions to open space preservation and recreational development in Parsippany. The ceremony marked a new chapter for the Stickley Museum as it expanded its facilities, offering both locals and visitors more opportunities to explore Gustav Stickley’s legacy and the Arts and Crafts movement.

Former Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, who has been instrumental in preserving 557 acres across 11 key tracts of land in Parsippany, received several awards during the ceremony. Notable projects championed by dePierro included The Knoll Country Club (352 acres), Volunteers Park (28 acres), and Veterans Memorial Park (17 acres), among others. His advocacy for open spaces and recreational amenities, such as the Parsippany Roller Hockey Park and Cameron Dog Park, was repeatedly acknowledged during the event.

Parsippany Mayor James Barberio presented dePierro with a proclamation, highlighting his decades of service to the community. “Michael dePierro’s unwavering commitment to preserving our green spaces and enhancing the quality of life in Parsippany sets an example for all of us,” Barberio said. Surrogate Heather Darling also praised dePierro’s dedication, presenting him with a county service award that honored his tireless efforts to protect and develop public spaces.

At the reopening ceremony for the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, Surrogate Heather Darling joined in recognizing Michael dePierro’s remarkable 59-year career of public service.

Commissioners Stephen Shaw, John Krickus, and Deborah Smith presented a Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund plaque to Barbara Weiskittel, president of the SMCF Board of Trustees, and Vonda K. Givens, executive director of SMCF.

“We are excited to see the Stickley Museum reopen after all these years. Morris County has proudly invested nearly $1.2 million over the past two decades to help preserve and restore the remarkable structures at Craftsman Farms,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Shaw. “Today, this dedication reflects our shared commitment to protecting the historical and cultural fabric of our community.”

The plaque was awarded to the SMCF Education Center (formerly known as the Administration Building), commemorating more than $350,000 in historic preservation funding Morris County put toward that structure. Today, the Education Center serves as a museum office, education space, and visitor center, bringing new life to an original 1912 Stickley-era building.

Frank Cahill, chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee and founder of Parsippany Focus, representing the state legislature, Senator Joe Pennachio, and Assemblymen Brian Bergen and Jay Webber, delivered a proclamation that emphasized dePierro’s dedication to community well-being and sustainability. “Your efforts have not only saved acres of land but have also shaped Parsippany into a model community for future generations,” Cahill noted.

Marie Fragomeni presented a Proclamation on behalf of Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi

Weiskittel also presented congressional certificates on behalf of U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Weiskittel and Givens honored former Councilman dePierro with the Gustav Stickley Award, the museum’s highest volunteer recognition, in acknowledgment of his long-standing service to Parsippany-Troy Hills and his ongoing support for the museum.

The ribbon-cutting portion of the event was equally significant, celebrating the expansion of the Stickley Museum. The museum is not only a tribute to the Arts and Crafts movement but also a vital part of Parsippany’s cultural and historical identity, drawing visitors and enriching the local economy. Attending the ceremony were key figures from Parsippany’s Economic Development team, underscoring the museum’s role in the township’s growth strategy.

Michael dePierro, who served on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council for 40 years following six years on the Township Board of Education, has been active in civic organizations for nearly 60 years. He credited his wife, Dee, as the motivating force behind his public service and civic involvement. In recognition of her unwavering support, Weiskittel presented Dee with a bouquet.

Nick Sota, part of Parsippany’s Economic Development Committee as well as founder of the non-profit Parsippany Cube Club, remarked on the occasion: “The Stickley Museum represents more than just a historical site—it is a beacon of cultural pride and an essential asset for our local economy. We are thrilled to witness its continued growth and the community’s strong support. People like Michael dePierro remind us that sustained development goes hand-in-hand with preserving our heritage.”

The event served as both a celebration of past achievements and a commitment to future growth. The expanded museum facilities will include enhanced exhibit spaces, educational programming, and community events that will further engage the Parsippany community.

Since 2003, the taxpayer-funded Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund has preserved more than 120 structures with nearly $50 million in grants.