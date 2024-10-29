Letter to the Editor: Endorsing Sheethal Abraham, Matt DeVitto, and Susy Golderer for Parsippany BOE

Dear Editor:

In a year where national elections are grabbing the spotlight, it’s crucial to remember the local elections that have a direct impact on our Parsippany community—like the three open seats on the Parsippany Board of Education. We are excited to support Sheethal Abraham, Matt DeVitto, and Susy Golderer, who are running for these positions. With over 20 years of combined experience, they are dedicated leaders who are ready to keep our schools moving forward.

Sheethal and Susy are incumbents, with Susy currently serving as Vice President of the Board. Matt, though not on the Board this year, has a strong record with six years of recent service. These candidates are true public servants, committed to the success of our children and the growth of our community. Their experience and forward-looking vision are exactly what Parsippany needs to navigate the challenges ahead. They are champions of smart policies that prioritize safe, inclusive, and inspiring environments where every student can reach their full potential.

What many people may not realize is the extent of the work involved in serving on the Board of Education. Beyond public meetings, board members are deeply engaged, serving on multiple committees and spending significant time evaluating our schools’ leadership. Sheethal, Matt, and Susy have shown they take this responsibility seriously, and their dedication is unwavering.

As Parsippany faces the challenges of unfunded residential developments, these candidates have proven they are ready to advocate for the best interests of our schools and our children. They are inclusive leaders who understand the importance of empowering parents, maintaining financial responsibility, and continuously driving improvements in the School District.

Under their leadership, the Parsippany School District has thrived, finishing in the top tier of all New Jersey districts—a testament to their hard work, the dedication of our teachers, and the commitment of our families. A strong and effective Board of Education is critical to maintaining this success, and we are confident that Sheethal, Matt, and Susy will continue to be the positive force we need.

So, on November 5, 2024, join us and vote for Sheethal Abraham, Matt DeVitto, and Susy Golderer for the Parsippany Board of Education!

Sincerely,

Timothy P. Berrios & Jack S. Raia

The Authors are members of the Parsippany Troy Hills Board of Education. Their views are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the Board as a whole. They are writing in their capacity as private citizens.