Tuesday, October 29, 2024
NJHSR Vice-Chairman casts first ever ballot in 2024 election

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Boonton Township Resident Chris Ilic

MORRIS COUNTY — Chris Ilic, 18, Vice Chairman of the New Jersey High School Republicans, took advantage of early voting and cast his first-ever ballot in the 2024 election at his local polling station in Boonton Township. This milestone marks his active participation in the political process and underscores the importance of youth involvement in elections. As a young leader, Ilic’s early vote reflects his commitment to civic engagement and sets an example for high school Republicans across the state. Ilic is a senior at Mountain Lakes High School.

Early voting for the 2024 election is underway, offering residents across Morris County convenient access to local polling stations ahead of Election Day. With early voting sites open from October 28 through November 5, Morris County officials encourage residents to take advantage of these options to avoid the Election Day rush and ensure every vote is counted.

Early voting sites are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., except on Sundays when hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Voters can visit any early voting site within Morris County, regardless of their designated precinct, making it easier for those balancing busy schedules. Each location is equipped with secure electronic voting machines, allowing voters to select their candidates in real-time.

For Morris County voters, early voting locations include:

  • Boonton Township: 155 Powerville Road, Boonton Township
  • Central Park of Morris County: 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains
  • Mount Olive Municipal Building: 204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Budd Lake
  • Denville Municipal Building: 1 Saint Mary’s Place, Denville
  • Madison Municipal Building: 50 Kings Road, Madison
  • Mount Arlington Municipal Building: 18 North Glen Ave, Mount Arlington
  • Hanover Township: 15 North Jefferson Road, Whippany
  • Morristown: 220 South Street, Morristown

County Clerk Ann Grossi emphasized the ease and accessibility of early voting, particularly for voters concerned about wait times and scheduling conflicts on Election Day. “Early voting stations have been set up with the needs of our residents in mind. This is a valuable option for those who want to avoid the crowds and take their time making selections,” Grossi noted.

Residents who prefer mail-in ballots can still submit their votes by mail or at drop boxes located throughout the county, available 24/7 and regularly monitored by county officials.

With high turnout anticipated for this election, officials encourage voters to explore early voting as a way to participate efficiently. From school board candidates to statewide representatives, Morris County voters have many important decisions to make this year, and early voting provides them with the flexibility to do so on their terms.

