Morris County Dedicates New Cricket Fields at Lewis Morris Park

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined the Morris County Park Commission and local leaders at Lewis Morris County Park yesterday to dedicate two new cricket fields in honor of Russell W. Myers, the first Director of the Morris County Park Commission.

Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association Danny Desai, Casey Parikh, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Morris County Commissioner John Krickus, and Mukund Parekh

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a significant milestone in accommodating the growing popularity of cricket within the county. Among those joining the event were State Senator Joe Pennachio (Morris-26), State Senator Anthony Bucco (Morris-25), Mayor James Barberio of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Sheriff James M. Gannon, and representatives of the New Jersey Softball Cricket League. Cricket players from the league, including members of Teams Titans XL and Parsippany Sports Cricket XL, showcased their skills at the event.

“I thank my fellow Commissioners for supporting this project, which started in 2023 when the board passed a resolution to fund the fields,” said Commissioner John Krickus, who served as Commissioner Director when planning for the fields began.

The project’s roots go back several years, when the growing Indian American community in Parsippany Township began searching for more places to play cricket, a popular sport in Britain, India, and many other places around the world. Sen. Pennacchio and Mayor Barberio took up the search, approaching Executive Director Dave Helmer of the Park Commission, which has been accommodating cricket team games for years on picnic grounds.

Commissioner John Krickus awaits a pitch at the Russell W. Myers Recreation Area Cricket Fields in Lewis Morris County Park.

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners stepped in last year and agreed to finance the development of two cricket fields at Lewis Morris Park when the Park Commission identified an open field area.

“These new cricket fields reflect our commitment to providing a myriad of recreational opportunities for all Morris County residents,” said Commissioner Doug Cabana, liaison to the Morris County Park Commission.

The dedication honored the late Russell W. Myers, who served as Director of the Morris County Park Commission from 1957 to 1983. Under his leadership, the park system expanded dramatically, and his legacy continues to shape Morris County’s recreational spaces today.

The newly developed cricket grounds, located in the Russell W. Myers Recreation Area, will serve as a dedicated space for cricket beginning in spring 2025. Cricketers will need to schedule the use of the fields through the Park Commission.

But the county commissioners, park commissioners, senators, and other dignitaries gave the fields an unofficial test yesterday, taking turns tossing and batting a few cricket balls with various players who attended to dedication.

“Developing plans for this site and learning more about the sport of cricket by collaborating with Amin Khatri, Trustee of the New Jersey Soft Ball Cricket League, was a rewarding experience. We’re thrilled to provide a space where our local teams can play and grow,” said Helmer, who emphasized the teamwork involved in the project.

The two fields are tailored for the softball version of cricket. The site, previously used for overflow parking, is located close to restroom facilities in the park and has ample parking on-site and nearby.

“We ask our immigrant friends to assimilate, but it’s a two-way street. Your culture, traditions, and recreation enrich the American experience. Enjoy these wonderful fields that have been created,” said Senator Pennachio, who is a first-generation Italian American. “Leaders of the Parsippany Indian community told me that having a cricket field was important to them. If it was important to them, it became important to me. Credit goes to Commissioner Krickus and the County Commissioners for making this happen.”

“I want to thank Jigar Shah, Parsippany’s liaison to the Indian community, and I want to thank Commissioner Krickus and the County Commissioners. In Parsippany, we have the largest Indian population in the county and now players from all municipalities will have a place to play. This field is going to be amazing. The county kept their promise to get it done, and they got it done,” said Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio.

The ribbon-cutting was also attended by Morris County Commissioner Director Christine Myers, Deputy Commissioner Stephen Shaw, Commissioner Deborah Smith, Park Commission President Stuart Lasser, Betty Cass-Schmidt, and Richard Seabury III, who are also on the Park Commission.

The $225,140 construction contract awarded to Aspen Landscaping of Bridgewater, included grading and shaping approximately four acres, installation of a cricket pitch, spreading topsoil, fine grading, hydro seeding, and watering. Full play is expected by spring 2025.

Lewis Morris County Park, established in 1958 as the county’s first park, has grown from 350 acres to 2,213 acres, making it the second-largest park in the Morris County system.

For more information on Morris County parks and facilities, please visit the Morris County Park Commission website.