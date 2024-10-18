Parsippany PAL Selected for Stop & Shop’s Community Bag Program for October

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is thrilled to announce its selection as the Stop & Shop’s Community Bag Program beneficiary for October. This initiative is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local communities while supporting environmental sustainability.

Throughout October, every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased at the Stop & Shop at 245 Littleton Road will result in a $1 donation to Parsippany PAL. These funds will help support our programs, which aim to foster positive community engagement and provide safe recreational activities for youth in the Parsippany area.

“We’re excited to be part of this wonderful program, which not only helps the environment but also directly supports the work we do at Parsippany PAL,” said Thomas Bushnauskas, Executive Director of Parsippany PAL. “This is a simple and impactful way for the community to get involved and support our mission.”

The Community Bag Program offers an excellent opportunity for PAL supporters to make a difference. We encourage everyone to spread the word to family, friends, and neighbors. The more bags purchased, the greater the impact on our programs and the youth we serve.

For more information about the Community Bag Program click here.

About Parsippany PAL

The Parsippany Police Athletic League provides a wide range of youth-oriented programs that promote physical fitness, teamwork, and community spirit. The goal is to create a safe and supportive environment for young people to learn, grow, and thrive.