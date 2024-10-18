Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany PAL Selected for Stop & Shop’s Community Bag Program for October
Local News

Parsippany PAL Selected for Stop & Shop’s Community Bag Program for October

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
419

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is thrilled to announce its selection as the Stop & Shop’s Community Bag Program beneficiary for October. This initiative is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local communities while supporting environmental sustainability.

Throughout October, every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased at the Stop & Shop at 245 Littleton Road will result in a $1 donation to Parsippany PAL. These funds will help support our programs, which aim to foster positive community engagement and provide safe recreational activities for youth in the Parsippany area.

“We’re excited to be part of this wonderful program, which not only helps the environment but also directly supports the work we do at Parsippany PAL,” said Thomas Bushnauskas, Executive Director of Parsippany PAL. “This is a simple and impactful way for the community to get involved and support our mission.”

The Community Bag Program offers an excellent opportunity for PAL supporters to make a difference. We encourage everyone to spread the word to family, friends, and neighbors. The more bags purchased, the greater the impact on our programs and the youth we serve.

For more information about the Community Bag Program click here.

About Parsippany PAL

The Parsippany Police Athletic League provides a wide range of youth-oriented programs that promote physical fitness, teamwork, and community spirit. The goal is to create a safe and supportive environment for young people to learn, grow, and thrive.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
New Jersey’s Proposes Legislation to Ban Cryptocurrency ATMs
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »