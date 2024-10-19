Pennacchio Receives Legislator of the Year Award from COANJ

Sunday, October 20, 2024
Senator Joe Pennacchio and Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, Esq.

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) was recently honored with the “Legislator of the Year Award” by the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey on October 9, 2024.   

“I am extremely honored and grateful to the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey for this prestigious award,” said Sen. Pennacchio. “From county clerks and registers of deeds and mortgages to sheriffs and surrogates, our constitutional officers provide essential, invaluable services to the people of New Jersey and serve the Garden State with honor and dignity.”

The Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey is a group of elected county sheriffs, clerks, surrogates, and registers of deeds and mortgages across the State. They present the Legislator of the Year Award to lawmakers who show a commitment to improving the effectiveness of public service in New Jersey. 

“It was my honor to award Senator Pennacchio with Legislator of the Year. Senator Pennacchio has been a long-time friend to the Constitutional Officers by creating commonsense legislation that better enables us to fulfill our obligations to the communities we serve,” said Morris County Surrogate Heather J. Darling, Esq. 

