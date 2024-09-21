Four Charged in Auto Theft Trafficking Network Across New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY — Four individuals, including two adults and two juveniles, are facing charges for their alleged involvement in an auto theft trafficking network that operated in Montville and at least 15 other New Jersey communities.

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced the arrests on Friday, following a four-month investigation involving law enforcement agencies from six different counties.

Carlos Espinal, 19, and Tikeem Shearin, 18, both from Newark, are facing multiple charges, including first-degree promotion of organized street crime and second-degree leadership of an auto theft trafficking network. The two juveniles, a 17-year-old from Jersey City and a 16-year-old from Newark have been charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles.

The investigation, which involved the Union and Essex County Prosecutors’ Offices, Montville Police, and other agencies, revealed that the juveniles would steal Kia, Honda, and Hyundai vehicles to search for high-end models such as BMWs and Range Rovers. Prosecutors allege that after identifying the desired vehicles, they would break into residences to find keys or key fobs. Once the vehicles were stolen, Espinal and Shearin would allegedly help connect the juveniles with buyers.

The group is accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of vehicles during the four months, with thefts reported from Montville, Cranford, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fair Lawn, Garwood, Hoboken, Irvington, Jersey City, Kenilworth, Maplewood, Montclair, Newark, Roselle, Union, and Woodbridge.

“The arrests of these four individuals mark a significant step in dismantling a sophisticated car theft ring that has been operating throughout New Jersey,” Prosecutor Daniel stated in a news release. “This operation highlights the exceptional collaboration between law enforcement agencies across six counties.”

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.