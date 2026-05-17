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Lake Hiawatha District 4 Firefighters Battle Working House Fire on Vail Road with Mutual Aid Assistance

Flames could be seen shooting from the residence at 9 Vail Road as firefighters from Lake Hiawatha District 4 and mutual aid companies worked aggressively to bring the blaze under control on Wednesday afternoon.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Firefighters from the Lake Hiawatha District 4 Fire Department responded to a working residential structure fire at 9 Vail Road on Wednesday, May 6, receiving mutual aid assistance from neighboring departments as crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

Upon arrival, fire officials confirmed a working fire in a one-story Type 5 residential structure. District 4 firefighters immediately began fire suppression operations while additional mutual aid companies were dispatched to assist at the scene.

Heavy smoke pours from the home at 9 Vail Road as firefighters conduct interior operations and ventilation efforts during a working structure fire in Lake Hiawatha.

Members of the Parsippany District 5 Fire Department arrived within minutes and assisted with advancing attack lines, conducting searches, and establishing additional water supply operations. Ladder 5 deployed an attack line while another crew performed a primary search of the residence. Engine 41 assisted with stretching hose lines and search operations.

As firefighters battled the blaze, crews opened portions of the roof to provide ventilation and conducted secondary searches throughout the structure, which proved negative.

District 5 apparatus operating at the scene included Chief 5, Ladder 5, Engine 54, Engine 56, and Utility 5. Firefighters remained on scene for nearly two hours before returning to service.

Additional agencies assisting included the Boonton Fire Department Rapid Intervention Crew, Parsippany’s Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Par-Troy EMS, and the Parsippany Police Department.

Providing station coverage during the incident were the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company and the Pine Brook Volunteer Fire Department.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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