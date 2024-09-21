Parsippany Cube Club to Host Exciting Rubik’s Cube Competition

PARSIPPANY — This fall, the Parsippany Cube Club will host an exciting event for puzzle enthusiasts with the upcoming Rubik’s Cube competition on Saturday, November 9. The event will take place at the Gateway Community Resource Center, located at 513 Birch Street, Boonton, just a short drive from Parsippany. Set to run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the competition promises an afternoon filled with thrilling puzzle-solving action and friendly rivalry.

The competition will feature three popular events: 3×3, 2×2, and Pyraminx. These events are staples in cubing competitions around the world, offering both novice and seasoned cubers the chance to showcase their skills. The 3×3 event, a standard in any cubing competition, will challenge participants to solve the classic Rubik’s Cube as quickly as possible. The 2×2 event, while smaller, requires sharp reflexes and a deep understanding of algorithms. Finally, the Pyraminx, a pyramid-shaped twist on the classic cube, will test competitors’ spatial awareness and dexterity.

Nick Sota, founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, teaching a local student the ivy cube Shayura Mathur, a teacher of Parsippany Cube Club, helping a student learn

The competition is open to cubers of all ages and skill levels, making it an inclusive event where anyone can participate or simply enjoy watching. Parsippany and surrounding towns have a growing community of cubing enthusiasts, and this event provides a wonderful opportunity for them to come together, share strategies, and learn from each other. It’s not just about winning but also about fostering a sense of community through a shared passion for solving puzzles.

The event is sponsored by SpeedCubeShop and Parsippany Focus, both of which have a strong connection to the local community. SpeedCubeShop, a popular supplier of high-quality speed cubes and accessories, will provide prizes for top finishers and may even showcase some of their latest products at the event. Parsippany Focus, the town’s leading source for news and community events, is helping spread the word and offering support to make this event a success.

In addition to the thrill of the competition, there’s a charitable aspect to the event. Proceeds from the competition will be donated to a local cause, making it not only a fun day for participants but also a meaningful one for the community. With an entry fee of $35.00, competitors will be supporting local initiatives while doing something they love.

For those who want to participate, registration is open online and can be found by clicking here, and spots are expected to fill quickly. Whether you’re aiming for the fastest solution or just want to be part of the action, this is a great opportunity to test your skills, meet fellow cubers, and enjoy a day of puzzles. Spectators are also welcome to come and cheer on the competitors as they race against the clock to solve the iconic puzzles.