Frank Cahill Honored as Governor-Elect of New Jersey Kiwanis at Special Celebration Event

PARSIPPANY – Frank Cahill, a long-time leader in Parsippany and now Governor-Elect of the New Jersey Kiwanis, was honored at a special recognition event, marking a new chapter in his incredible 33-year journey with Kiwanis. The celebration, organized by Nick Limanov, Lt. Governor of the NJ District Kiwanis Club, drew a crowd of local dignitaries and community leaders, all eager to commend Cahill’s decades of service and leadership.

Frank Cahill presented a bouquet to Karen Gajewski and Ronda Kron, recognizing them as his initial sponsors. The gesture was a heartfelt acknowledgment of their support and contributions, which played a key role in his journey. Both Gajewski and Kron were honored for their dedication and involvement in this important community initiative.

The room buzzed with excitement as Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, Marie Fragomeni representing Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Sheriff James Gannon, Kiwanis Governor (2024-2025) Martin Slezak, Kiwanis Governor (2023-2024) Howard Gordon, Lt. Governor Division 7 Jessica Almedia, Lt. Governor Division 10 MaryAnn Simonenko and Former Kiwanis Governor Gordon Meth, gathered to recognize Cahill’s achievements. Each speaker reflected on Cahill’s legacy and the positive impact he has had on the community.

“Frank Cahill embodies the spirit of giving,” Mayor Barberio said. “He has worked tirelessly for this community for over 35 years, and his dedication to service through Kiwanis is an inspiration to us all. Today, we celebrate not only his accomplishments but the difference he has made in countless lives, especially in our Parsippany community.”

The passing of the Governor-Elect Banner: Current Governor-Elect Martin Slezak passed the banner to the newly elected Governor-Elect Frank Cahill, as members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany joined in the celebration. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is Cahill’s home club.

Cahill’s story is one of perseverance and dedication. Starting as a member of the Kiwanis over three decades ago, he worked his way through the ranks, dedicating himself to the core mission of Kiwanis: improving the lives of children and the local community. His journey to becoming Governor-Elect of New Jersey Kiwanis is a testament to his unwavering commitment to service.

Martin Slezak, the new NJ District Kiwanis Governor, places the official “Governor-Elect” on the new incoming Governor-Elect Frank Cahill

“Being part of Kiwanis has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Cahill shared during his heartfelt speech. “When I first joined, I could not have imagined that it would lead me here, surrounded by so many people I’ve come to call friends and family. I’m truly honored to have the opportunity to serve as Governor-Elect, and I’m excited about the work we will continue to do together.”

Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented Frank Cahill with a plaque in recognition of his accomplishments in Kiwanis and his extensive volunteer work in Parsippany. The plaque serves as a testament to Cahill’s dedication and contributions to the community.

Morris County Commissioner Shaw added, “Frank’s commitment to service is unparalleled. Whether through his work with the Kiwanis, as the Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development, or his countless other roles, he has proven time and time again that he is a man of integrity and compassion. His leadership will continue to inspire future generations.”

The event was not just about awards and speeches; it was a heartfelt tribute to a man who has spent his life in service to others. Cahill, visibly moved, took time to thank the many friends, colleagues, and family members who supported him throughout his journey.

Frank Cahill with Nick Sota

“I couldn’t have done any of this alone,” Cahill said. “The strength of Kiwanis is in its members, and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the most dedicated and passionate people. Together, we’ve made a difference, and I know we will continue to do so in the years to come.”

Howard Gordon, Frank Cahill, Jessica Almeida, Martin Slezak, and Nicolas Limanov (in the back) gathered together at the event.

The evening closed with a round of applause and cheers for Cahill, as attendees reflected on the profound impact he has had on the community. As the Governor-Elect of New Jersey Kiwanis, Frank Cahill’s influence will now extend beyond Parsippany, continuing his legacy of service and leadership throughout the state.

With over 33 years of dedication to Kiwanis and countless lives touched by his work, Frank Cahill’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the difference one person can make when they commit to a life of service. As he takes on the role of Governor-Elect, the future of New Jersey Kiwanis looks brighter than ever.

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling presented Frank Cahill with a special acknowledgment at the event. Cahill had sponsored Darling as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Roxbury, further highlighting their shared commitment to community service.

