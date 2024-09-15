Young Parsippany Actor Nick Ferro Pursues His Acting Dreams

PARSIPPANY — Nick Ferro, a rising young actor from Parsippany, has been on a journey many aspiring actors can relate to. His passion for the stage began when he was just eight years old, attending classes at Barbizon, a renowned modeling and acting school. While his acting endeavors paused for a while, his passion never faded. After rediscovering his love for acting, Nick began to focus seriously on pursuing it as a career.

Graduating from the County College of Morris (CCM), Nick initially felt uncertain about his path. He spent time applying for different jobs and even considered opportunities in casting directing. However, acting remained his true calling. His decision to train at LaGuardia Acting School under Joshua Nelson marked a pivotal moment in his career. Through dedication and hard work, Nick gained the skills needed to transition from student to professional actor.

In November 2023, Nick landed his first role in the movie Focus. The film centers on a young man trying to break away from street life to pursue an acting career, and while Nick didn’t play the lead, he took on the supporting role of Matt, a drug dealer, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The experience of working on a professional film set was invaluable and deepened his commitment to the craft.

Despite facing setbacks with management earlier in his career, Nick’s persistence paid off when he signed with Brenda Fisher as his manager. Fisher has helped him secure new opportunities and continues to guide his career in the right direction. Nick is now fully focused on auditioning and booking more roles, with a bright future ahead in the entertainment industry.

To support his journey to the top, Nick is currently preparing for one of his most significant career opportunities to date: attending the prestigious International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) convention in Los Angeles in January 2025. The IMTA event is a renowned platform where emerging talents showcase their abilities in front of top agents, casting directors, and managers. It serves as a launching pad for actors, models, singers, and dancers, providing participants with unparalleled opportunities for representation and career advancement​​.

However, attending such a high-profile event requires financial support. To help cover his expenses, Nick is hosting a Flapjack Fundraiser breakfast at Applebee’s in Parsippany on Sunday, October 6, 2024. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., community members can enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, and a beverage while supporting Nick’s IMTA journey. Tickets for the event are $20.00, and all proceeds will go toward helping Nick showcase his talent at IMTA​. Tickets can be bought by emailing iamnickferro@gmail.com or texting (201) 247-0841.

Nick’s story is a testament to perseverance and passion. From his early days at Barbizon to his upcoming appearance at IMTA, Nick Ferro is determined to make a name for himself in the acting world.