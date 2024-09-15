Monday, September 16, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio, The Sky Is Not Falling

Dear Editor:

In contrast to the constant message from Mayor Barberio that the sky is falling and no one is interested in office real estate, I would suggest he look at recent articles in the Star-Ledger. Samsung Electronics America is moving its headquarters from Ridgefield Park to Englewood Cliffs by 2025.

Unilever will be relocating its corporate headquarters to Hoboken. Granted the Unilever deal may have been so large in scope that Parsippany may not have been a good fit. But both of these moves prove that commercial real estate is not the albatross Mayor Barberio constantly proclaims it to be.

If other towns that do not have access to a host of highways as Parsippany does can swing these deals what are they doing that we are not? Why are their strategies so much better than Parsippany’s when luring clean and environmentally friendly businesses to their towns? Why is Parsippany charging headlong into becoming the “whare house capital” of northern New Jersey which includes more trucks fouling the air in our community? Is it because of a lack of effort on the part of the Parsippany Administration or is it simply ineptitude? Whatever tactics that the Barberio Administration is currently using to lure good clean business partners are coming up empty.

Facts are facts, and the fact of the matter is that better tenants are available for the commercial office space we have in Parsippany. Why our present administration is incapable of securing some of these tenants to come to our town is a question that needs to be answered.

Richard Suarez

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
