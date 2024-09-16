Parsippany’s CFO Resigned

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus has received information from an anonymous source that Parsippany’s CFO, Leonard Ho, has submitted his resignation.

Upon receiving this information, Parsippany Focus has confirmed a job posting on New Jersey’s League of Municipalities website entitled “DIRECTOR OF FINANCE / CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) – PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TOWNSHIP.” (Click here to read job posting). The job was posted on September 13.

Parsippany Focus filed an OPRA (Open Public Records Act) requesting additional information.

Ho has a long professional history in government. He was a Certified Municipal Finance Officer and Certified Tax Collector in both the Township of Tewksbury from 2019 until he took the position in Parsippany. Mayor James Barberio also served as Business Administrator in Tewksbury.

He also served as a Certified Municipal Finance Officer, Certified Tax Collector, and Qualified Purchasing Agent in the Township of Long Hill from 2014 to 2018. He was also Assistant Treasurer in the Township of Harding from 2009 to 2014.

He holds a B.A. in Economics from the City University of New York – Queens College, graduating in 2002.

He served as an Enlisted Soldier in the United States Army from 1995 to 1998.

Leonard is a State of New Jersey Certified Tax Collector, and State of New Jersey Certified Municipal Finance Officer with strong analytical, accounting, and process implementation skills; He is very familiar with municipal finance, tax collection, and other related statutory requirements.

He currently resides in Bridgewater.