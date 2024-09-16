Tuesday, September 17, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany's CFO Resigned
Local News

Parsippany’s CFO Resigned

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3337
Leonard Ho

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus has received information from an anonymous source that Parsippany’s CFO, Leonard Ho, has submitted his resignation.

Upon receiving this information, Parsippany Focus has confirmed a job posting on New Jersey’s League of Municipalities website entitled “DIRECTOR OF FINANCE / CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) – PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TOWNSHIP.” (Click here to read job posting). The job was posted on September 13.

Parsippany Focus filed an OPRA (Open Public Records Act) requesting additional information.

Ho has a long professional history in government. He was a Certified Municipal Finance Officer and Certified Tax Collector in both the Township of Tewksbury from 2019 until he took the position in Parsippany.  Mayor James Barberio also served as Business Administrator in Tewksbury.

He also served as a Certified Municipal Finance Officer,  Certified Tax Collector, and Qualified Purchasing Agent in the Township of Long Hill from 2014 to 2018. He was also Assistant Treasurer in the Township of Harding from 2009 to 2014.

He holds a B.A. in Economics from the City University of New York – Queens College, graduating in 2002.

He served as an Enlisted Soldier in the United States Army from 1995 to 1998.

Leonard is a State of New Jersey Certified Tax Collector, and State of New Jersey Certified Municipal Finance Officer with strong analytical, accounting, and process implementation skills; He is very familiar with municipal finance, tax collection, and other related statutory requirements.

He currently resides in Bridgewater.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Young Parsippany Actor Nick Ferro Pursues His Acting Dreams
Next article
Morris County to Host National Coming Out Day and Community Unity Festival
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »