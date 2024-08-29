Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers to Host 38th Annual Fundraiser

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers invites the community to their 38th Annual Fundraiser, scheduled for Monday, December 9. The event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Birchwood Manor, located at 111 North Jefferson Road, Whippany.

This fundraiser is a crucial event for the Crimestoppers, offering all attendees a reception and networking opportunity. Tickets are priced at $85 per person, with a special offer of 10 tickets for $750. All ticket purchases are tax-deductible, making it a great way to support a worthy cause while enjoying an evening of community engagement.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Cpl. Bertelli at (973) 631-5480. Mail order ticket requests can be sent to Crime Stoppers, PO Box 900, Morristown, NJ 07963-0900. Please note that tickets will be held at the door for mail orders received after Thanksgiving.

If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, there is an option to contribute directly. This annual fundraiser plays a crucial role in supporting the Crimestoppers’ mission, and your participation or donation is greatly appreciated.

Mark your calendar and join the Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers for an evening dedicated to making a difference in the community!