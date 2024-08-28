Thursday, August 29, 2024
Parsippany Rescue & Recovery Unit Hosts 50/50 Raffle at Fall Festival

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Rescue & Recovery Unit is excited to announce their upcoming 50/50 raffle, a fundraiser designed to support their ongoing efforts in the community. With a $20.00 donation, participants can secure a chance to win half of the total collected funds. In contrast, the other half directly benefits the vital services the Rescue & Recovery Unit provides.

This year’s raffle has a cap of 1,000 tickets, ensuring each participant has a strong chance of winning. The drawing will occur at the highly anticipated Parsippany Fall Festival, held at Smith Field on Route 46. Mark your calendars for September 15, when the winning ticket will be drawn between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

One of the best parts? You don’t need to be present to win! The Rescue & Recovery Unit has made it easy for everyone to participate, whether you’re at the festival or not. Those interested in purchasing tickets can contact any squad member or send a message via their Facebook page to arrange an in-person or virtual exchange.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support a local hero and potentially walk away with a great prize. Join the Parsippany community in making a difference through this year’s 50/50 raffle!

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
