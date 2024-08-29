Thursday, August 29, 2024
HomeLocal NewsSpark Gala to Shine Light on Essential Community Programs for Youth
Local News

Spark Gala to Shine Light on Essential Community Programs for Youth

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
314

PARSIPPANY — Visions and Pathways is set to host its 54th Annual Spark Gala, a highly anticipated event dedicated to supporting and uplifting the lives of young people in need. Scheduled for Thursday, October 3rd, the gala will take place at the elegant Bridgewater Marriott in Bridgewater, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The evening promises to be memorable. It will feature an open bar, a cocktail reception, a silent auction, and a delightful dinner, all accompanied by the soulful sounds of the Dave Fields Blues Band. The charismatic Dr. Bob Lee from 107.5 WBLS will emcee the event, ensuring an engaging and lively nighttime atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the recognition of Linda Hill, a dedicated volunteer whose tireless efforts have significantly impacted the lives of countless young people. Her unwavering commitment to service embodies the event’s spirit, and she will be honored for her invaluable contributions to the community.

In addition to individual honors, the gala will also celebrate the work of organizations that have played a crucial role in supporting the mission of Visions and Pathways. NJ Division of Kiwanis International will be recognized as a Community Partner for its ongoing efforts to foster service and leadership among youth. The Children’s Hope Initiative will be honored as a Community Leader for their dedication to providing essential resources and support to children and families in need.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has earned the prestigious Incentive Award for Overall Highest Donations from the Kiwanis New Jersey District Foundation, highlighting its exceptional fundraising efforts. In recognition of its commitment to the community, the club has chosen Visions and Pathways to receive the monetary award, which it will present at the upcoming gala.

The Spark Gala is a vital fundraising event. All proceeds go towards programs that offer hope and opportunity to at-risk youth. Attendees will have the chance to participate in the silent auction, enjoy fine dining, and network with others who share a passion for making a difference in the lives of young people.

The event’s sponsors, including Atlantic Health System, Valley Wellness, NISIVOCCIA, The Coffee Box, Walkers & Associates, NJM Insurance Group, and The Breeze, have all supported this cause, making the evening possible.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP by September 19, 2024, to secure their place at an event that promises to be a night of enjoyment and a powerful statement of community solidarity and hope for the future.

Sponsorships and tickets are available through the provided link for those interested in attending or supporting the gala. The Spark Gala is more than just an event—it’s a beacon of hope, lighting the way for a brighter future for the youth who need it most.

To purchase tickets, click here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers to Host 38th Annual Fundraiser
Next article
Lake Hiawatha Seniors Set for Exciting Casino Trip to Wind Creek
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »