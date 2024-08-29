Spark Gala to Shine Light on Essential Community Programs for Youth

PARSIPPANY — Visions and Pathways is set to host its 54th Annual Spark Gala, a highly anticipated event dedicated to supporting and uplifting the lives of young people in need. Scheduled for Thursday, October 3rd, the gala will take place at the elegant Bridgewater Marriott in Bridgewater, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The evening promises to be memorable. It will feature an open bar, a cocktail reception, a silent auction, and a delightful dinner, all accompanied by the soulful sounds of the Dave Fields Blues Band. The charismatic Dr. Bob Lee from 107.5 WBLS will emcee the event, ensuring an engaging and lively nighttime atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the recognition of Linda Hill, a dedicated volunteer whose tireless efforts have significantly impacted the lives of countless young people. Her unwavering commitment to service embodies the event’s spirit, and she will be honored for her invaluable contributions to the community.

In addition to individual honors, the gala will also celebrate the work of organizations that have played a crucial role in supporting the mission of Visions and Pathways. NJ Division of Kiwanis International will be recognized as a Community Partner for its ongoing efforts to foster service and leadership among youth. The Children’s Hope Initiative will be honored as a Community Leader for their dedication to providing essential resources and support to children and families in need.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has earned the prestigious Incentive Award for Overall Highest Donations from the Kiwanis New Jersey District Foundation, highlighting its exceptional fundraising efforts. In recognition of its commitment to the community, the club has chosen Visions and Pathways to receive the monetary award, which it will present at the upcoming gala.

The Spark Gala is a vital fundraising event. All proceeds go towards programs that offer hope and opportunity to at-risk youth. Attendees will have the chance to participate in the silent auction, enjoy fine dining, and network with others who share a passion for making a difference in the lives of young people.

The event’s sponsors, including Atlantic Health System, Valley Wellness, NISIVOCCIA, The Coffee Box, Walkers & Associates, NJM Insurance Group, and The Breeze, have all supported this cause, making the evening possible.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP by September 19, 2024, to secure their place at an event that promises to be a night of enjoyment and a powerful statement of community solidarity and hope for the future.

Sponsorships and tickets are available through the provided link for those interested in attending or supporting the gala. The Spark Gala is more than just an event—it’s a beacon of hope, lighting the way for a brighter future for the youth who need it most.

To purchase tickets, click here.