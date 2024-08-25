Morris County Officials Warn Against Drunk Driving This Labor Day: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

MORRIS COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working alongside local Law Enforcement agencies for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign.

The goal is to deter impaired driving and prevent the tragedies seen in previous Labor Day weekends from happening again.

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday, there were 490 crash fatalities nationwide, of which 39% of the 190 fatalities involved a drunk driver, and a quarter (25%) involved drivers who were driving with a Blood Alcohol Content level almost twice the legal limit (.15+ BAC).

Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday in 2022, 47% of those drivers were drunk, with BACs of .08 or higher.

“Driving while impaired, whether from alcohol or drugs, endangers you and everyone else on the road. Even one drink can affect your driving ability, and if you choose to drive, the consequences can be deadly,” Deputy Administrator Shulman said. “That’s why we’re reminding everyone to avoid the risk and always make sure you have a safe ride home, especially if you’re planning to celebrate during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.”

Drivers should be safe during this Labor Day holiday by planning if they intend to drink. They shouldn’t wait until after drinking to plan how to get home. Impairment clouds a person’s judgment. Drivers should secure a designated sober driver or call a taxi or ride share for a sober ride home.

If a driver finds they cannot drive, they should give their keys to a sober driver so that person can get them home safely. When a friend has been drinking and is considering driving, friends should be proactive – take away the keys and help them get a sober ride home. If anyone spots a drunk driver, dial 911.

For more information on impaired driving, click here.