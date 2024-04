MOUNTAIN LAKES — On Thursday, March 28, Patrolman Grady conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 46 West that led to the arrest of the passenger, 35-year-old Erin Allred of Parsippany, for active traffic warrants issued by Glen Ridge.

Ms. Allred was arrested and released pending a mandatory court date.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.