Burglary at Gene’s Deli: Suspects Smash Front Door, Steal Cash and Goods

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Police officers were called to Gene’s Deli, situated at 87 North Beverwyck Road, following a reported burglary.



Upon their initial examination, it was established that four unidentified male individuals arrived in a white sedan around 1:26 a.m.



They forcibly entered the store by breaking the front glass door and proceeded to steal various lottery scratch-off tickets, vape products, and approximately $200 in cash.



The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section arrived to process the scene. The matter is currently being investigated. Individuals with any relevant information are urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.