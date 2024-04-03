Mountain Lakes Police Arrest Parsippany Resident for DWI After Traffic Stop

MOUNTAIN LAKES — On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at approximately 12:23 a.m., Mountain Lakes Patrolman Bryan conducted a motor vehicle stop that led to the arrest of the driver, 42-year-old Trevor Riker of Parsippany, for driving while intoxicated.

Mr. Riker was issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, and tailgating.

Mr. Riker was released pending a mandatory court date.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.