Revolutionizing Administration: Parsippany-Troy Hills Unveils New Software for License and Inspection Management

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has introduced new government management software solutions in their municipal offices for 2024, aiming to automate processes, digitally manage data, and enhance citizen engagement through cloud-based services provided by GovPilot – the Operating System for Local Governments. Through collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, Parsippany has expanded its partnership to access modern software solutions throughout the municipality.

This partnership is geared towards simplifying access to data and information for both citizens and government officials, thereby saving valuable time and resources. GovPilot’s exceptional customer success rates and reviews distinguish it as a leading provider in streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and effectively for Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Among the solutions added to Parsippany-Troy Hills municipality are modules:

● Retail Food Establishment License Module

● Recreational Bathing/Pool Module

● Retail Food Establishment Inspections Module

● Septic System Permit Module

● Temporary Food License Module

● Miscellaneous Health Inspections

Mayor Barberio expressed excitement about the deployment of the new health department modules from GovPilot, emphasizing how these solutions will save municipal offices time and resources, while also streamlining health permitting and inspection processes. The seamless implementation of this software eliminates work silos that previously burdened the municipality.

The additional software solutions deployed by Parsippany-Troy Hills in 2024 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes. This enables government workers to focus on more pressing municipal tasks, while also sparing constituents the inconvenience of visiting city hall in person.

For further information about the Parsippany Health Department and to access the new portal for online Forms and Applications click here.