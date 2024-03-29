Local Officials Attend Ramadan Gathering at Jam-e-Masjid Islamic Center

MORRIS COUNTY — On Wednesday, March 27, the Jam-e-Masjid Islamic Center in Boonton hosted a Ramadan fast-breaking event, bringing together Muslims and community leaders.



Among those in attendance were Mayor James Barberio, Council President Paul Carifi Jr., Councilman Matt McGrath, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, representatives from Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s office, and numerous other dignitaries.



Ramadan, a time of contemplation, introspection, and spiritual renewal, encourages people of the Islamic faith to reflect on the plight of the less fortunate and underscores the importance of treating others with kindness and respect.



The event also provided an opportunity to partake in the rich traditions of hospitality that are integral to the Muslim community.

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling addresses the audience

Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano

The Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills is flanked by numerous local dignitaries.

Khaled Madin, the Township Clerk of Parsippany-Troy Hills, actively participates in the cherished traditions of hospitality that hold significant importance within the Muslim community.

Morris County Commissioners John Krickus and Doug Cabana