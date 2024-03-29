Friday, March 29, 2024
Local Officials Attend Ramadan Gathering at Jam-e-Masjid Islamic Center

On Wednesday, March 27, the Jam-e-Masjid Islamic Center in Boonton hosted a Ramadan fast-breaking event, bringing together Muslims and community leaders.

MORRIS COUNTY — On Wednesday, March 27, the Jam-e-Masjid Islamic Center in Boonton hosted a Ramadan fast-breaking event, bringing together Muslims and community leaders.

Among those in attendance were Mayor James Barberio, Council President Paul Carifi Jr., Councilman Matt McGrath, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, representatives from Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s office, and numerous other dignitaries.

Ramadan, a time of contemplation, introspection, and spiritual renewal, encourages people of the Islamic faith to reflect on the plight of the less fortunate and underscores the importance of treating others with kindness and respect.

The event also provided an opportunity to partake in the rich traditions of hospitality that are integral to the Muslim community.

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling addresses the audience
Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano
The Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills is flanked by numerous local dignitaries.
Khaled Madin, the Township Clerk of Parsippany-Troy Hills, actively participates in the cherished traditions of hospitality that hold significant importance within the Muslim community.
Morris County Commissioners John Krickus and Doug Cabana

Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Paul Carifi Jr., Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Clerk Khaled Madin, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Judy Hernandez.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
