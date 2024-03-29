Parsippany Awarded $111,000 for Recycling and Waste Reduction Programs

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills was awarded a $111,240 grant provided by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to further its recycling programs. Per the DEP, “The annual grant awards are based on 2021 recycling performance, the most recent year for which data is available. Municipalities must use their funds for various recycling initiatives which can include sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places or maintaining leaf composting operations.” This marks a significant milestone in Parsippany’s commitment to sustainable waste management practices.

Mayor James R. Barberio expressed gratitude for the grant, stating, “We are thrilled to receive this funding, which will enable us to expand our recycling efforts and make meaningful strides towards a more sustainable future for Parsippany. Recycling plays a crucial role in preserving our environment and conserving natural resources. We are committed to maximizing its impact within our community.”

The Township of Parsippany extends its appreciation to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for its support and partnership in advancing recycling initiatives. With the help of this grant, Parsippany looks forward to building a greener, more environmentally-responsible community for generations to come. For more information about this grant, please visit the DEP site here.



For more information on Parsippany’s recycling program and initiatives, click here.